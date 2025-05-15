IICF to Host 2025 Global Conference in NYC, June 10 & 11

CEOs, Senior business leaders and industry professionals meet to advance innovation and talent in insurance.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation (IICF) , a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping communities and enriching lives, will host the IICF Global Conference from June 10 to 11 at Gotham Hall in New York City. The event will gather hundreds of insurance professionals, C-suite executives and business leaders for an action-oriented program focused on the theme of “Empowering our Future: Personal Leadership, Innovation and Winning Talent Strategies.”This year’s Global Conference features powerful sessions focused on topics such as innovation, leadership and talent led by C-suite executives including:• CEO Perspectives: Talent and Trends in the Insurance Industry-Marc Adee, CEO, Crum & Forster•Future-Ready-Seth Mattison, Founder, FutureSight Labs• CEO Perspectives 2: Leadership Panel: Personal Leadership, Innovation, Winning Talent Strategies-Katie McGrath, CEO North America, Swiss Re Corporate Solutions-Dawn Miller, Chief Commercial Officer, Lloyd’s & CEO Lloyd’s Americas-Rekha Skantharaja, CEO, Tangram Insurance Services• Faith & Purpose-Brian Duppereault, Executive Chairman, Mereo Insurance Limited and Mereo Advisors Limited-Wendy Davis Johnson, Author• Digital Transformation-Nicole K. Hart, Chief Strategy Officer, Microsoft Security•Leading in a World of Gray: Building Resilient and Adaptable Teams-A. Morris Tooker, President, The Hartford-Elixabete (Eli) Larrea, Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company“This year’s Global Conference promises one of our strongest line ups of speakers, following more than a decade of delivering the leading voices in insurance, business and academia,” said Elizabeth Myatt, Vice President, Chief Program Officer and Executive Director of the IICF Northeast Division. “We are thrilled to announce such a dynamic slate of CEOs and senior industry leaders who will be on the stage inspiring action across our industry. IICF is proud to host the only industry leadership conference that offers our colleagues the opportunity to play a role in building the future of insurance while giving back to our communities and neighbors in need, and we’re looking forward to collaborating next month.”IICF’s events, including this year’s Global Conference, address societal and workforce challenges and opportunities authentically while benefiting charitable organizations through IICF's Community Grants Program. IICF’s Community Grants Program directly benefits individuals and families in need, providing support to address food insecurity, educational disparities, children at risk, disaster relief and preparedness, education, veterans and more.To learn more about the event and sponsorship opportunities, view the full list of speakers and the agenda, and register, please visit https://www.iicfglobalconference.org/ About the Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation (IICF)The Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation (IICF) is a unique nonprofit that unites the collective strengths of the insurance industry to help communities and enrich lives through grants, volunteer service and leadership. Established in 1994, IICF has served as the philanthropic voice and foundation of the insurance industry for more than thirty years, contributing $50 million in community grants along with over 370,000 volunteer hours by more than 130,000 industry professionals. IICF reinvests locally where funds are raised, serving hundreds of charities and nonprofit organizations, for maximum community impact.IICF is a registered nonprofit organization under section 501(c)(3) of the IRS code. Learn more at www.iicf.org or follow us on social media at: LinkedIn and Instagram,

