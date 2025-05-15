James Malinchak Interviews Deb McFadden on the Power of Purpose-Driven Leadership and Building Stronger Communities

James Malinchak Interviews Deb McFadden James Malinchak Interviews Deb McFadden James Malinchak Interviews Deb McFadden James Malinchak Interviews Deb McFadden James Malinchak Interviews Deb McFadden

James Malinchak Interviews Deb McFadden on the Power of Inspired Leadership, Purpose-Driven Service, and Building Stronger Communities

You and your organization can thrive when you apply the lessons I learned from more than 40 years in politics that apply to the world of business!” — Deb McFadden

WILTON, CT, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internationally renowned speaker and star of ABC’s Secret Millionaire, James Malinchak, recently interviewed Deb McFadden—accomplished author, speaker, coach, and political strategist—on how lessons from a lifetime of public service and political leadership can transform today’s businesses, teams, and communities.With more than 40 years of hands-on experience in politics, government, and communications, Deb McFadden has dedicated her life to public service. She’s held multiple party and elected offices, served on the mayoral staff in Salt Lake City, and represented the state of Connecticut as a distinguished member of the U.S. Electoral College.In the interview, Deb shared how her work in government, communications, and corporate development has created meaningful change across sectors. From serving in municipal government to directing communications for firms like 911 Consulting, Stronger International, and Drip7, Deb’s leadership style is rooted in collaboration, clarity, and community impact.“Deb McFadden is a powerhouse of leadership and heart,” said James Malinchak. “She brings unmatched political insight, communication mastery, and real-world experience that empowers individuals and organizations to lead with vision, empathy, and integrity. Her story is one of service, resilience, and lifelong impact.”Deb’s unique blend of political insight and business acumen enables her to help organizations build sustainable engagement, navigate change, and foster shared purpose. Whether she’s training a corporate team or guiding a local community initiative, Deb’s mission is clear: to use her voice and experience to make lives better—for her family, her clients, and her country.In this exclusive interview, viewers will discover:What business leaders can learn from decades in public serviceHow to communicate with clarity, authenticity, and purposeWhy collaborative leadership is the key to sustainable successHow Deb continues to honor her personal mission of impact across every role she servesThis compelling conversation is a must-watch for professionals, civic leaders, entrepreneurs, and anyone looking to lead with more heart, strategy, and social impact.To learn more about Deb McFadden, visit: www.debmcfadden.com About James MalinchakJames Malinchak is one of the most requested business and motivational speakers in the world. Having delivered over 3,000+ presentations for corporations, associations, and conferences globally, he’s been featured in more than 15,000 media outlets and is best known as the star of ABC’s Secret Millionaire (seen by over 50 million viewers worldwide). James is the author of 30+ books and a trusted business consultant who helps entrepreneurs and professionals turn their experience into income and impact. Learn more at: www.BigMoneySpeaker.com

