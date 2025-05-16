Lightspeed Serves Up the Competitive Edge and Restaurateur Confidence with the Launch of AI Powered Benchmarks & Trends

Levelling up British hospitality with smarter, data-driven decisions with personalised performance benchmarks.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lightspeed Commerce Inc. , the one-stop commerce platform empowering restauranters to provide the best omnichannel experiences, announces the release of new tools designed to give hospitality businesses a competitive advantage. By harnessing personalised insights, these tools help operators optimise pricing, opening hours, and staffing to help improve profitability in a competitive market.Benchmarks & Trends from Lightspeed Restaurant is a powerful insights tool, giving restaurateurs the game-changing ability to track and analyse performance against competitors. Hospitality businesses will be able to see their local market’s average sales, hourly orders, food and beverage mix, pricing, sales per hour, sales per cover, table turn time and more, unlocking powerful insights to drive smarter business decisions.Benchmark & Trends addresses the need to stay competitive in this evolving UK market by giving restaurant owners a deeper understanding of their own performance and how they measure up against local competitors. These insights can help boost revenue, streamline operations, and gain a competitive upper hand in a crowded dining landscape where customers are hungry for the best dining options.What Benchmarks & Trends offers to restaurateurs:- Tailored insights: Get a clear view of how your restaurant compares to others in your area. Whether it’s sales, pricing, or customer favourites, these personalised benchmarks give you insights that go beyond general industry averages.- Meaningful comparisons: Measure your performance against peers using data that accounts for business size and adjusts daily, giving you relevant insights whether you're running a small café or a larger establishment.- Smart forecasting: Access up to four weeks of historical data and machine learning-driven forecasts, helping you anticipate trends and make informed decisions with confidence.- Streamlined operations: Identify peak hours, optimise staffing, and keep everything running smoothly to ensure the best possible experience for your customers.Until now, Lightspeed has been supporting restaurateurs to turn data into growth opportunities through Advanced Insights . Continuing its mission to be a leader in the industry with a breakthrough suite of features, Benchmarks & Trends is the next stage in data and insight evolution, and now by providing localised, real-time data, restaurateurs can see exactly where they excel and where adjustments could drive greater success.Having been part of early tests, Hani Nakkach, the Founder of Aubaine, remarks, “Lightspeed Benchmarks & Trends is so easy to use and saves me a lot of time. While my Finance team gives me data to analyse our own performance, we don’t have visibility into the broader market and Lightspeed bridges that gap. Being able to see things like benchmarks for key metrics like pricing and table turn time, the tool lets me quickly do a ‘health check’ on the business and spot areas for my team to focus on. The food and beverage split is also really helpful in identifying changes in customer behaviour.”Another early adopter of Benchmarks and Trends is Dominique Fernandes, Head of Operations at vegetarian restaurant pioneers, Mildreds and mallow, Dominique says, “With Lightspeed’s Benchmarks & Trends, we don’t have to manually research what competitors are doing anymore. Before, we’d look around just to get a sense of how other restaurants are performing and how they are pricing their items. Now Benchmarks & Trends gives us those insights instantly, and we can rely on real insights and make confident decisions to maximise our success.”Lightspeed Benchmarks & Trends is currently available for a limited number of existing Lightspeed customers, and will be available to all merchants in the UK in the coming weeks.Lightspeed is trusted by Michelin-starred restaurants and thousands of leading establishments worldwide, including Mana, DaTerra, Bubala, Mildreds and Aubaine. Lightspeed is dedicated to empowering its customers with the tools they need to grow.

