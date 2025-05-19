Wois AI: the future of knowledge monetization

Become an expert

LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the evolving landscape of the creator economy, a quiet revolution is underway. As the world transitions from traditional subscription platforms like Patreon to the era of artificial intelligence, a new method of online income has emerged - one rooted not in content creation alone, but in the transformation of existing knowledge into always-available, multilingual AI assistants.

At the forefront of this shift is Wois, a platform that allows professionals, creators, and subject-matter experts to monetize their expertise by building personal AI libraries. These AIs operate around the clock, respond in any language, and cite the expert’s own materials - including books, podcasts, interviews, articles, and spontaneous video recordings. What once lived scattered across platforms is now unified, interactive, and monetizable.

Unlike traditional platforms that depend on real-time output or growing audience size, this new model emphasizes depth over scale. Even with a small but loyal following, individuals can provide their audience direct access to their AI - or to themselves, through a built-in asynchronous 1:1 video messenger. The expert retains full control, determining what content is public, what sits behind a paywall, and what costs apply to interactions.

This evolution reflects a broader cultural shift. In a world saturated with noise, access to authentic expertise has become increasingly rare. The overwhelming volume of content has made it easier to follow ideas but harder to reach the minds behind them. Wois addresses this gap by preserving knowledge not as archived media, but as living, interactive presence.

As the platform’s mission states:

"We live in the most connected era in human history. And yet, it’s never been harder to reach the people we truly want to learn from. The internet gave us infinite data, but it took away intimacy. In this flood of information, authentic access is broken."

Wois is designed to reverse this fragmentation. By equipping individuals with their own AI presence, trained exclusively on their personal insights and materials - it reintroduces accessibility, permanence, and personal connection into the knowledge economy.

Founder and CEO Sergei Verbitski commented on the platform’s growing role in this technological turning point:

“Artificial intelligence is no longer just for corporations. It’s now a tool for individuals - to scale their impact, preserve their voice, and build income from the knowledge they already have. This isn’t about replacing people. It’s about empowering them, giving their wisdom a presence that is searchable, multilingual, and always available.”

This redefinition of digital presence is opening doors not only for large-scale influencers, but for educators, coaches, doctors, and creatives of all kinds, many of whom never considered themselves part of the “creator economy.” With Wois, their existing work can become a source of both lasting influence and passive revenue.

As the creator economy matures, platforms like Wois point toward a more sustainable future: one where expertise is not fleeting, buried, or dependent on algorithms - but where it lives, earns, and evolves in real time.

