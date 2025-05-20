Atlas Roofing Corporation Partners with Team Rubicon to Support Disaster Relief Efforts

Atlas Roofing joins Team Rubicon to support disaster relief with volunteers, materials, and a shared mission to serve communities and rebuild after crises.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlas Roofing Corporation is proud to announce a new partnership with Team Rubicon, a veteran-led disaster relief organization. This collaboration will be a multi-layered effort, with focus on employee support through participation in relief efforts, as well as providing critical building materials and expertise when needed to support Team Rubicon's efforts in disaster-stricken areas across the United States."We are honored to partner with Team Rubicon, an organization that embodies the values of service and community that we admire and support," said Ken Roberts, President of Atlas Roofing Corporation. "We believe in serving those in need, and this partnership is a testament to our commitment to giving back to our neighbors and communities."Team Rubicon, founded in 2010, has deployed on over 1200 operations worldwide, leveraging the skills of veterans to respond to disasters and humanitarian crises. This partnership aligns with Atlas’ mission to support community development and provide essential resources where they are needed most.“Atlas Roofing is providing crucial and multi-faceted avenues of support to Team Rubicon. Whether providing financial and brand support all the way to employee volunteerism, Atlas' commitment to disaster response has a true impact,’ said Danica Demming, VP of Workforce Development and Long-Term Recovery. “By standing shoulder to shoulder with Team Rubicon, they’re not just helping us rebuild structures- they're helping us restore hope, dignity, and resilience for families across the country. The vital work of disaster response relies upon strong partnerships, and we are proud to call Atlas a partner.”For more information on Atlas Roofing Corporation, visit atlas-arc.com. To learn more about Team Rubicon's disaster relief efforts, visit teamrubiconUSA.org.About AtlasAtlas is an innovative, customer-oriented provider of asphalt shingles, roof underlayments, roof ventilation, rigid insulation, architectural and industrial molded components and solutions, and cutting-edge coated and paper facers and underlayments for a diverse set of markets. From a single asphalt shingle manufacturing facility in 1982, Atlas has grown to 33 manufacturing facilities in North America providing worldwide product distribution. Products from the company’s four major divisions, Polyiso Roof & Wall Insulation, Shingles & Underlayments, Molded Products, and Web Technologies, are manufactured in state-of-the-art facilities and shipped from our network of manufacturing plants and distribution facilities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Atlas’ mission is to deliver leading products and solutions that enrich the lives of those they touch, by nurturing a culture of agility, teamwork, and accessibility that attracts the most talented people in our industries. For more information please visit www.atlas-arc.com About Team RubiconTeam Rubicon is a veteran-led humanitarian organization that serves global communities before, during, and after disasters and crises. Founded following the Haiti earthquake in 2010, the organization has grown to more than 160,000 volunteers across the United States and has launched over 1,200 operations domestically and internationally. To drive equity across disaster and humanitarian services, Team Rubicon focuses on three areas of impact: disaster services- from mitigation to immediate response to recovery; long term recovery services — maintaining the fabric of communities through resilient building methods; and international services- providing emergent and surge medical services, WASH, and disaster risk reduction. The organization is featured in the Emmy-nominated Roku Original series titled Team Rubicon, which highlights the work of Greyshirt volunteers assisting communities across the country. Please visit http://www.teamrubiconusa.org for more information.

