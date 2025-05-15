MADS Launches to Transform Media, Advertising & Communication Sectors

Executive Director Mandy Kayser delivering the keynote while the Learner cast sat on stage — a symbolic handover from performance to purpose. Guests selecting their Learner, Leader, or Legend identity at the MADS Launch event — a symbolic introduction to the story that followed. MADS - Where Industry Grows its People

Where Industry Grows its People

MADS isn’t a programme to attend — it’s an ecosystem to belong to. A living space where learning, leadership, and legacy can finally coexist.” — Mandy Kayser

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Media Advertising Development Services — officially launched to reshape the future of the Media, Advertising, and Communication sectors . Hosted at the Theatre on the Square in Sandton, the event brought together professionals, interns, and industry leaders for a dynamic gathering of theatre, dialogue, and powerful voices. MADS officially unveiled its vision to a selected audience of stakeholders, professionals, interns, and educators.Designed as a living ecosystem to develop people across all business departments and business sizes in the sector, MADS offers a new rhythm to how we grow talent, retain legacy, and rebuild relevance in the industry.The launch featured a live performance titled “A Learner Walks into a Library”, followed by the reveal of the MADS Media Wall. Executive Director Mandy Kayser addressed the crowd:“MADS isn’t a programme to attend — it’s an ecosystem to belong to. A living space where learning, leadership, and legacy can finally coexist .”Key initiatives introduced at the launch include:• Motivation: For every department — from finance to operations to creatives — using theatre, storytelling, debates and deep dialogue.• Development: Structured support for interns and the companies who host them.• Business Support: Capacity-building, coaching, and resource-sharing for micro-enterprises.• Collaboration: A shared platform connecting education, business, and associations.Speeches were delivered by Rosanne Areington (MADS Operations), Thabile Dlamini (Director MADS), and interns Nelly Matlala & Lebo Majakoane, whose reflections moved the audience. The event closed with a powerful message encouraging industry-wide collaboration and a renewed commitment to developing people and business at every level.MADS now invites all visionaries, companies, and institutions in the Media, Advertising and Communications sector to take part.

