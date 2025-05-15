ALM Hyundai West Houses Metro Atlanta's Largest Hyundai Fleet with 500+ New Models

ALM Hyundai West now offers metro Atlanta's largest selection with over 500 new Hyundai models. Explore their massive inventory today.

LITHIA SPRINGS, GA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Car shoppers, take note. ALM Hyundai West has just hit a game-changing milestone. The dealership now stocks over 500 new Hyundai vehicles at its Lithia Springs headquarters.

Located just off I-20 at 669 Thornton Road, the dealership has quietly amassed Georgia's most comprehensive collection of Hyundai models. Need a fuel-sipping Elantra? They've got dozens. Hunting for that hard-to-find Calypso Red Santa Fe with the Premium Tech Package? Chances are, it's sitting on their lot right now.

"We've basically become Hyundai Central for metro Atlanta," remarked the General Manager. "With 500+ new rides on the asphalt and another 2700 pre-owned vehicles, we've eliminated the waiting game that frustrates so many car buyers."

The inventory explosion extends beyond what's physically present at the Lithia Springs location. Customers can tap into ALM's entire network – over 3,000 vehicles spread across 16 dealerships throughout Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Their digital showroom makes cross-shopping between locations surprisingly straightforward.

Walking into the facility feels more like entering an upscale retail space than a traditional car lot. The showroom features interactive digital displays where customers can configure vehicles to their exact specifications. Outside, the massive display area accommodates hundreds of vehicles without feeling cramped or overwhelming.

Got a Honda or Toyota that needs attention? No problem. The service center welcomes all makes and models six days weekly, not just Hyundai vehicles. Factory warranties remain intact as the team honors all Hyundai service plans. Tire shoppers can score nitrogen-filled rubber – a premium option that maintains proper inflation longer than conventional air – right at the dealership's dedicated tire center.

"For folks in a hurry, our Car Care Express lane is a game-changer," noted the Service Manager. "Zip in for a one-hour oil change, and we'll throw in a complimentary multi-point inspection to catch small issues before they become wallet-draining problems."

Trade-in anxiety? The finance squad tackles that head-on with transparent Kelley Blue Book valuations. They'll crunch the numbers on your current ride and show exactly what it's worth toward that shiny new Hyundai you've been eyeing.

"Our wrench-turners aren't just mechanics – they're factory-trained specialists with direct access to Hyundai's engineering database," explained the Service Director. "That translates to faster diagnosis, more accurate repairs, and less downtime for our customers."

ALM has paired its massive inventory with customer-friendly policies that take the anxiety out of car shopping. Their five-day exchange program lets buyers swap vehicles if they discover their selection doesn't quite fit their lifestyle. For those who prefer shopping from home, nationwide delivery brings vehicles directly to customers' driveways – free for Georgia residents.

The timing couldn't be better for this inventory expansion. Hyundai's market share continues climbing, with the Tucson recently nabbing Motor Trend's coveted SUV of the Year trophy. The brand's electrified lineup has particularly resonated with eco-conscious buyers, with hybrid sales skyrocketing 74% in January compared to last year's figures.

Doors open seven days weekly: Monday through Saturday 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM and Sunday 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The service department runs Monday through Friday 7:30 AM to 6:00 PM and Saturday 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM. For inventory questions or to schedule a test drive, call (943) 300-4090.

About ALM Hyundai West

ALM Hyundai West serves drivers throughout Lithia Springs, Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Marietta, and Douglasville. Located at 669 Thornton Road in Lithia Springs, Georgia, the dealership offers the region's largest selection of new Hyundai vehicles with over 500 new models in stock, plus 150 pre-owned vehicles on-site. Customers enjoy exclusive benefits including complimentary identity theft protection, nitrogen-filled tires, courtesy service washes, and a five-day exchange policy.

The facility features a state-of-the-art showroom, 24 service bays, and a team of factory-trained technicians. ALM Hyundai West is part of the ALM Automotive Group, which operates 16 dealerships with a combined inventory of over 3,000 vehicles. For more information, call (943) 300-4090.

