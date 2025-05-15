RINA exceeds €900 million in revenues in 2024 and updates its global strategy

GENOA, ITALY, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- • RINA reported revenues of €915 million and EBITDA of €138 million in 2024, up 15% and 22% respectively on the previous year.• The positive growth trend continued into the first quarter of 2025.• The strategic plan has been updated, introducing new growth initiatives, innovation, and skills development on the path to 2030.The shareholders' meeting of RINA, a leading global engineering, inspection and certification company, approved the 2024 financial statements, reporting revenues of €915 million and EBITDA of €138 million, up 15% and 22% respectively on the previous year. EBITDA margin improved from 14% to 15%. Net profit rose to €30.4 million, more than doubling from €12.5 million in 2023, while financial leverage decreased further to around 1x.RINA’s positive growth trend continued into the first quarter of 2025, with revenues of €235 million, up 12% on the same period in 2024, and, notably, a new order intake of approximately €366 million, an increase of 16% year-on-year.In parallel, RINA is actively implementing its strategic plan to 2030, with increasing investments in innovation and digitalisation initiatives. Key among these are the Open Innovation Hubs - the first of which was announced in late 2024 in Singapore - designed to transform research projects into tangible business applications for clients and local communities. The AI Factory complements this effort, bringing together agile physical and digital spaces dedicated to evolving internal processes and developing a high-tech service portfolio for clients.In response to a continually evolving external environment, RINA has identified new areas for further investment, including space and defence, mining, the subsea economy, and data centres, as part of its strategy to drive future growth.Carlo Luzzatto, Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of RINA, commented: “We are very pleased with the results achieved in 2024, which represent a further acceleration of our growth across all core markets. RINA is a knowledge-based company, continuously evolving its value proposition by combining human expertise with digital capabilities to deliver increasingly advanced, high-value-added services. We will continue to invest in talent and innovation, as we believe these are essential to succeeding in a rapidly changing world that demands both execution speed and the ability to adapt - particularly in the current context of global economic and geopolitical uncertainty.”- ENDS -RINA, leading certification and engineering company, provides a wide range of services across the Energy, Marine, Infrastructure & Mobility, Certification, Industry and Real Estate sectors. In December 2023, alongside the majority shareholder Registro Italiano Navale, Fondo Italiano d'Investimento SGR entered the shareholding structure guiding a pool of co-investors. With revenues in 2024 of 915 million euros, over 6,200 employees and 200 offices in 70 countries worldwide, RINA is a member of key international organizations and an important contributor to the development of new legislative standards. www.rina.org ContactsGiulia FaravelliGlobal Communication Executive Director+39 348 6805876giulia.faravelli@rina.orgPaolo GhigginiGlobal Media Relations, Social Media & Content Director+39 340 3322618paolo.ghiggini@rina.orgVictoria SilvestriInternational Media Relations Manager+39 334 6539600+44 7825 842731victoria.silvestri@rina.org

