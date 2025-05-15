Global Wound Care Management Devices Market to Reach USD 14.64 Billion by 2030, Forecasts Mordor Intelligence

The report covers global wound care management devices market insights, and it is segmented by product, wound type, and geography.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a 2025 report on the Wound Care Management Market by Mordor Intelligence, the global market is projected to grow from USD 12.15 billion in 2025 to USD 14.64 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.81%. The rise in chronic wounds such as diabetic ulcers and pressure sores is pushing global demand for effective wound care tools. This need is further intensified by an aging population and a global increase in lifestyle diseases. According to Mordor Intelligence, advanced wound care is gaining priority in hospital and outpatient settings to help reduce infection rates and speed up recovery.United States: Volume of Surgeries and Chronic Wounds Drives UsageThe United States Wound Care Management Devices Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.39% from 2025 to 2030. In the United States, high surgical volumes and a rising number of patients with chronic wounds are creating steady demand for wound care management devices. The country’s aging demographic and strong clinical infrastructure make it a key market. Mordor Intelligence notes that reimbursement policies and product innovation are also driving adoption. Get insights into the USA Wound Care Management Market Australia: Emphasis on Remote Monitoring and Digital SolutionsAustralia's market is set to grow from USD 83.02 million in 2025 to USD 114.61 million by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 6.66%. The country is addressing access issues in rural regions with mobile health and telehealth platforms. According to Mordor Intelligence, such digital solutions are enhancing continuity of care for chronic wound patients.Read more about the Australia Wound Care Management Market - https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/australia-wound-care-management-devices-market?utm_source=einpr France: Diabetic Ulcer Cases Create Consistent DemandFrance is witnessing steady growth in wound care technologies, with the market expected to rise from USD 0.81 billion in 2025 to USD 1.05 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 5.29%. France’s healthcare system is working to improve outcomes for chronic wound patients, particularly those dealing with diabetic foot ulcers. Mordor Intelligence highlights that structured care pathways and patient education efforts are boosting demand for modern wound dressing technologies and negative pressure devices. Read more about the France Wound Care Management Market Italy: Focus on At-Home Care and Technology AdoptionItaly’s market is forecasted to expand from USD 513.97 million in 2025 to USD 657.85 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.06%. Italy is witnessing a shift toward home-based care supported by smart wound care devices and remote monitoring capabilities. According to Mordor Intelligence, this shift aligns with national strategies to lower hospital stays and reduce healthcare costs while supporting aging patients at home.Get insights into the Italy Wound Care Management Market - https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/italy-wound-care-management-devices-market?utm_source=einpr Conclusion: Market Poised for Steady Growth GloballyThe global wound care management devices market is progressing on the back of rising chronic health conditions, greater use of digital health, and a shift toward home care and outpatient solutions. Advanced dressing materials, negative pressure wound therapy systems, and telemonitoring tools are increasingly integrated into treatment plans across regions. According to Mordor Intelligence, countries with developed healthcare systems are setting the pace, but growth is also emerging from healthcare improvements in middle-income markets. As more health systems target efficiency, patient comfort, and reduced hospital stays, the need for wound care management devices is expected to grow steadily through 2030.Read more about the Global Wound Care Management Market - https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/global-wound-care-management-devices-market-industry?utm_source=einpr About Mordor Intelligence:Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. About Mordor Intelligence:Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

