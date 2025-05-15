Global Apparel Market Size Forecast to Reach USD 1.78 trillion by 2030 - Says Mordor Intelligence

The global apparel market is segmented by end-user (men, women, children), type (formal wear, casual wear, sportswear, night wear, other types) & geography.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a 2025 report on the apparel market by Mordor Intelligence, the global apparel market size is projected to reach USD 1.42 trillion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.63% to reach USD 1.78 trillion by 2030.The global apparel industry is undergoing a transformation, driven by digital commerce, sustainability, and evolving consumer preferences. Traditional retailers are integrating online and offline channels to enhance customer experience. For instance, Inditex operates over 6,400 outlets globally while expanding digital capabilities. Sustainability is also a key focus, with brands adopting eco-friendly materials and production methods. Weekday's limited-edition Rowe Jeans, made from 100% post-consumer waste, exemplify this trend.Luxury Apparel Market InsightsThe luxury apparel segment is projected to grow from USD 117.35 billion in 2025 to USD 161.24 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.56%. This growth is fueled by increased online transactions, social media influence, and rising demand among millennials. Brands are also exploring modest fashion, with Gucci launching its Nojum collection targeting consumers in the Middle East. For detailed analysis, see the luxury apparel market report Riding Gear Market TrendsThe riding gear market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.84% during the forecast period. Factors driving this growth include increased motorcycle sales, rising awareness about road safety, and technological advancements in gear. Features like Bluetooth-enabled helmets are gaining popularity. For more information, refer to the riding gear market report. - https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/riding-gear-market?utm_source=einpr Europe E-Commerce Apparel MarketThe Europe e-commerce apparel market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.05% from 2025 to 2030. Growth drivers include increased smartphone usage, technological innovations like virtual try-ons, and a shift towards sustainable fashion. Brands are leveraging AI and AR to enhance online shopping experiences. For comprehensive insights, see the Europe e-commerce apparel market report North America E-Commerce Apparel MarketThe North America e-commerce apparel market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. Key factors include rising per capita income, preference for branded products, and advancements in mobile applications. Sustainable online shopping is also gaining traction, with brands like SHEIN launching eco-friendly lines.For detailed analysis, refer to the North America e-commerce apparel market report - https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/north-america-e-commerce-apparel-market?utm_source=einpr Sports Apparel Market DynamicsThe sports apparel market is projected to grow from USD 263.78 billion in 2025 to USD 365.15 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.72%. This growth is driven by increased health consciousness, participation in sports activities, and the popularity of athleisure. Consumers are seeking apparel with features like moisture management and temperature control. For more information, see the sports apparel market report.Running Apparel Market OverviewThe running apparel market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.51% during the forecast period. Factors contributing to this growth include the rising popularity of running, technological advancements in apparel, and government initiatives promoting fitness. Consumers are increasingly seeking designer running apparel that combines functionality with style.For detailed insights, refer to the running apparel market report. https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/running-apparel-market?utm_source=einpr ConclusionThe global apparel market is poised for steady growth, driven by digital transformation, sustainability, and evolving consumer preferences. Segments like luxury apparel, riding gear, and sportswear are experiencing significant growth due to technological innovations and changing lifestyles. E-commerce is playing a pivotal role in reshaping the retail landscape, offering consumers enhanced shopping experiences. Brands that adapt to these trends and invest in sustainable practices are likely to thrive in the coming years. For a comprehensive analysis, refer to the apparel market report by Mordor Intelligence.Read more about the Global Apparel Market at - https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/apparel-market?utm_source=einpr About Mordor Intelligence:Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. 