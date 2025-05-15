GlobalOnomy - Salvation of the World - Astronomy Clous

The earth within the solar area - astronomy forces influence all

WEDEL, GERMANY, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GlobalOnomy - Salvating the World - THE Keynote Speech by: Albert Bright(A.) Starting point1. What are the terms for the following aspects:1. New economy bubble, 2. Mortgage bubble, 3. Car loan bubble, 4. Financial crisis, 5. Cash flow crisis, 6. Bad bank crisis, 7. 10 billion/month ECB money flood, 8. Zero interest rate policy, 9. Special asset policy, 10. Speculation bubble whirlwind storm, 11. Over-indebtedness death spiral, ...-> SYSTEM FAILURE!-> WEAK REGULATORY FRAMEWORK!2. What are the terms for the following aspects:Deterioration(!) of all 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals, 1. No poverty, 2. Zero hunger, 3. Good health and well-being, 4. Quality education, 5. Gender equality, 6. Clean water and sanitation, 7. Affordable and clean energy, 8. Decent work and economic growth, 9. Industry, innovation and infrastructure, 10. Reduced inequalities, 11. Sustainable cities and communities, 12. Responsible production and consumption, 13. Climate action, 14. Life below water, 15. Life on land, Peace, justice, strong institutions, 17. Partnerships for the goals.-> SYSTEM FAILURE!-> COLLECTIVE IGNORANCE OF THE RULES!3. What are the terms for the following aspects:1. Capital concentration has been increasing for decades, 2. The middle classes are breaking away more and more, 3. Speculation models are growing in number and volume, 4. Speculative capital is displacing "real" capital, 5. (Government) debt is continuing to rise (including hidden debt), 6. Automation (robotics, AI, etc.) are leading to mass unemployment, 7. Fewer and fewer workers versus more and more pensioners are widening financing gaps, 8. Social systems are tending to collapse, 9. Power struggles between systems are increasing, 10. Economic policy battles (tariffs, currency devaluations, subsidies, harassment, etc.) are increasing 11. Dictatorships/concentrations of power are increasing, 12. Armed conflicts are increasing, 13. Environmental disasters are increasing, 14. The "power" of "normal" people (democracy, equality, security, etc.) is decreasing, 15. Global purchasing power is decreasing due to capital concentration, 16. Capital crises are increasing, 17. Capital is threatening to collapse (severe loss of purchasing power, mass unemployment, speculative bubbles, debt, environmental problems, wars, etc.).-> SYSTEM FAILURE!-> WRONG FOCUS OF REGULATION (MATERIAL INSTEAD OF ENERGY) !o BEING TO HAVEinstead ofo HAVING TO BEo MATERIAL ORIENTATION (HAVING, POSSESSING, POWER FOR THE FEW)instead ofo ENERGETIC ORIENTATION (BEING, WISDOM, FREEDOM FOR ALL)(B.) Perspectives from an astronomical point of viewThe last aspect (wrong focus on rules) is a great transition to astronomical solutions, because-> In the universe / in astronomy, there is a tendency towards ...A. In the short term:o MATTER TO MATTER GROWTH and IMPLOSION;- Our sun will be 400% larger in 5 billion years- Our sun will implode in a supernova in 5 billion yearso ENERGY TO INITIAL ENERGETIC IGNITIONS and EXPANSION- Formation of new stars from dust nebulae through "energetic winds"- Divergence of galaxiesB. Medium term:o MATTER TO DESTRUCTION- In "black holes", all (weak) matter is attracted and destroyedo ENERGY FOR EXPANSION- In "black VOIDS", there is no longer any matter, only free(!) SPACEC. In the long term:o MATTER to ENERGY- Yesterday:After the Big Bang: 12% matter, dark matter 63%; dark energy approx. 0%- Today:4.6% matter, dark matter 23%; dark energy 72%- Tomorrow:Almost 0% (dark) matter, almost 100% energy- The day after tomorrow:Restart, perpetual motionAll these aspects are underpinned by mathematical, physical and astronomical rules (including those invented by us) - i.e. formulas! And these cannot be changed arbitrarily depending on power, interests, attitudes, etc.On this basis, the universe and astronomy demonstrate the best sustainability there is. So why not develop and introduce a new world system based on astronomy? No sooner said than done:(C.) Solution to the CENTRAL aspectsIn (A.), we showed that the current state of the world is suboptimal in many respects.In (B.), we explained why the different focus of the universe makes the universe so successful.Here, in (C.), we would like to point out some optimisations that have already been developed: Our books:- AstronTimeOnomy, ISBN 978-3-7526-0286-9- AstronSpaceOnomy, ISBN 978-3-7534-4547-2- AstronEffizienzOnomie, ISBN 978-3-7534-8251-4In our keynote speech "GlobalOnomie", among other aspects, we provide concise information on key optimisation aspects.Further information is also available at www.world-wide-wealth.com

