Houzeo Launches Homebuyer Platform in Alabama, Expanding Southern Market Reach

1,000+ Homes for Sale in Birmingham, AL

Home buyers across the Cotton State can now find their dream home on Houzeo, schedule a tour, and submit offers.

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s #1 home selling website and app, is now launching its buyer platform and mobile app.Houzeo’s new Real Estate Super App offers a collection of cutting-edge tools designed to cater to the modern homebuyer. From browsing to closing, the new Houzeo mobile app provides a seamless, efficient, and personalized experience every step of the way.1. Houzeo’s Extensive Home Database: Houzeo offers homebuyers access to over 1.5 million listings nationwide, including approximately 34,000 homes for sale in Alabama . All listings have high-quality photos and detailed listing info—floor plans, pricing, property history, street views, virtual tours, must-have filters, and neighborhood insights. This is similar to platforms like Zillow and Redfin.2. IntelliSearch: With Houzeo’s IntelliSearch, Alabama buyers can easily refine their home search using parameters such as location, price, home type, and listing type. The platform responds to natural language queries—e.g., “cheap historic homes under $250K in Birmingham” or “new 3 bed 2.5 bath single-family home for sale in Huntsville ”—making the search process fast and user-friendly.3. Intuitive Map Filters: Homebuyers can explore Alabama properties through Houzeo’s intuitive map filters. The feature allows users to identify homes by specific criteria such as open houses in Mobile, price drops in Montgomery, new builds in Tuscaloosa, or HOA-free listings throughout the state.4. Book a Home Tour: With just a few clicks, buyers can lock in a tour time that suits their schedule.5. Save Favorite Homes: Houzeo’s Favorites feature lets buyers save and organize listings they like. It helps narrow down options across Alabama, from Fairhope to Muscle Shoals. The feature makes it easier for couples or co-buyers to compare and decide on homes.6. Contact Agent: Houzeo’s 'Contact Agent' feature enables direct and transparent communication. Whether a buyer needs details on cheap multi-family homes for sale in Birmingham or is ready to submit an offer on a lakefront property near Lake Martin, expert support is just a click away.And you can do this on the web, via the Houzeo website, or via the Houzeo mobile app!Houzeo is on a mission to create a one-stop shop for residential real estate. It has launched 9 different tools for home sellers and is now just getting ready to cater to home buyers. By providing simple discovery and transaction tools, Houzeo aims to simplify buying and selling homes in the US. If it’s related to your house, Houzeo has you covered.Download the Houzeo mobile app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store for free.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.