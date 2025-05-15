Celebrity Real Estate Agent Samantha DeBianchi LaViola Sells Her Downtown Fort Lauderdale Luxury Condo

DeBianchi Real Estate Logo LaViola Condo View LaViola Kitchen

The 38th Floor Unit In The Prestigious Las Olas River House Features 3,000 Sq. Ft., Panoramic Views of The Fort Lauderdale Skyline and Sold for $2.25M

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- *To see the full walkthrough of her condo, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f5mJiBq0OBU Samantha DeBianchi LaViola , the trailblazing real estate expert specializing in South Florida’s luxury home market and first woman to star on Bravo’s hit TV show 'Million Dollar Listing,' has sold her luxurious downtown Fort Lauderdale condo, marking the close of a deeply personal chapter in her life.The sleek, contemporary residence, flawlessly styled with Restoration Hardware furnishings, was the first home Samantha purchased with her husband, Tony, following their marriage six years ago. Designed with an eye for timeless sophistication, the condo features exquisite marble kitchen countertops and a serene master bedroom that showcases her signature elevated aesthetic.“Selling this home is incredibly emotional for me,” DeBianchi LaViola said. “It represents so many special moments, from navigating the early stages of our marriage to building a life with my husband and our two boys. But it’s time for a new beginning.”Special features of the condo include:- Italian marble countertops in the kitchen with full marble backsplash and waterfall wrap on the island countertop. TuffSkin surface protection applied to all marble finishes that is stain proof, etch proof, heat resistance and protects against UV rays.- 200-degree view from the kitchen and dining room featuring hurricane impact floor to ceiling windows.- Custom wainscoting and hardwood floors.- A movie room.- Oversized master bedroom with sitting area.- PVC stretch ceilings which reflect the lights of the Fort Lauderdale skyline.Following the loss of both her parents last year, Samantha made the heartfelt decision to return to her roots by reclaiming her childhood home. The original house has been demolished, and in its place, she is building a modern Mediterranean home that features Italian villa influences, honoring the past while creating a space for the future.“Going back to where it all started feels right,” she said. “This project is about healing, family and coming full circle.”In addition to her continued success in luxury real estate as the founder of DeBianchi Real Estate, specializing in South Florida luxury homes, Samantha remains a sought-after voice in the industry, frequently appearing in the national media to share insights on real estate trends and the evolving housing market.*To see the full walkthrough of her condo, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f5mJiBq0OBU ###

