Tensorium Announces Launch of Its Largest AI-Optimized Data Center in Montreal, Canada

PERTH, PERTH, AUSTRALIA, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tensorium, the fast-growing innovator in AI infrastructure and investment ecosystems, is proud to announce the upcoming launch of its largest and most advanced data center to date. New facility to feature sustainable cooling technologies and record-breaking compute capacity. Strategically located in Montreal, Canada, the new data center is set to become a cornerstone in North America’s AI and high-performance computing (HPC) landscape.This move reflects Tensorium’s mission to scale global infrastructure for artificial intelligence development while keeping sustainability at the core of its operations.Reimagining Cooling for the AI EraIn a bold step toward sustainable data operations, the Montreal facility will integrate next-generation cooling systems powered by liquid immersion technology and AI-driven thermal optimization. Leveraging the region’s naturally cool climate, the center is expected to reduce traditional cooling costs by over 40% compared to industry norms, while drastically lowering environmental impact.“Our Montreal site represents a leap forward - not just in raw computing power, but in how future data centers should be built: efficient, smart, and environmentally conscious,” said Alfred Fadden, CEO of Tensorium.Unmatched Compute CapacityOnce fully operational, the Montreal facility will house:10,000 high-performance CPU clusters, optimized for distributed data processingMore than 10,000 state-of-the-art GPU clusters, including NVIDIA L40s and GB200 units, designed to accelerate AI model training, deep learning, and real-time analytics at scaleThe center is engineered to serve a wide range of clients-from enterprise-level AI developers and research labs to decentralized investors using the Tensorium platform to earn passive income through infrastructure leasing.A Strategic Canadian FootprintMontreal was selected for its robust power grid, favorable climate, and expanding reputation as a global AI hub. The move also strengthens Tensorium’s commitment to geographic diversification and low-latency services across North America and beyond.Fueling the AI EconomyWith this expansion, Tensorium continues to empower both institutional and retail participants in the AI economy. Its platform allows investors to back high-demand compute infrastructure and share in the growth of next-generation artificial intelligence.About TensoriumTensorium is a cutting-edge investment ecosystem built around high-performance computing for AI. By combining scalable data infrastructure with transparent investment models, Tensorium opens the doors to decentralized participation in one of the fastest-growing sectors of the global economy.Join the conversation on:Website: https://tensorium.ai/ Email: support@tensorium.aiTelegram channel: http://t.me/tensorium_official Telegram chat: t.me/tensorium_enYoutube: https://www.youtube.com/@TensoriumAI Trustpilot: https://www.trustpilot.com/review/tensorium.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.