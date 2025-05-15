ESET Wins 2025 SC Award for Ransomware Remediation

DUBAI , DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ESET , a global leader in cybersecurity, is proud to announce that ESET Ransomware Remediation has won a 2025 SC Award for Best Business Continuity, Disaster, Ransomware Recovery Solution. Presented on April 29 during the SC Awards Reception at RSAC™ 2025, this award recognizes ESET’s advanced Ransomware Remediation technology and its pivotal role in helping organizations mitigate ransomware threats and recover swiftly from attacks. The SC Awards program, now in its 28th year, recognizes the solutions, organizations, and individuals that have demonstrated outstanding achievement in advancing the security of information systems.“We are truly honored by this recognition, which affirms our belief that ransomware defense must go beyond prevention and empower speedy, seamless recovery,” said Ryan Grant, VP of Marketing and Sales at ESET North America. “With ESET Ransomware Remediation, we’ve built a solution that not only stops attacks in their tracks but also gives businesses the ability to bounce back quickly and confidently. It’s a critical step toward a future where organizations aren’t just reacting to threats, but are truly resilient in the face of them.”ESET Ransomware Remediation, part of the ESET PROTECT platform, distinguishes itself by creating temporary encrypted backups in a sequestered environment, enabling rapid data recovery even in the event of encryption by ransomware. Unlike solutions reliant on the Windows Volume Shadow Copy service, ESET’s proprietary approach works post-execution, in concert with ESET Ransomware Shield, to detect, block, and recover from ransomware attacks with minimal disruption.The SC Awards celebrate the most outstanding achievements in cybersecurity, from innovative technologies to forward-thinking organizations and individuals. The 2025 entries were evaluated across 33 specialty categories by a distinguished panel of judges, comprised of cybersecurity professionals, industry leaders, and members of the CyberRisk Alliance CISO community, representing sectors such as healthcare, financial services, education, and technology. The judging process emphasized technical merit, market impact, and the ability to solve real-world cybersecurity challenges. View the full list of 2025 SC Awards winners here: www.scworld.com/sc-awards “This year’s winners rose to the top, but they did so in a field crowded with standout talent, bold ideas, and hard-earned innovation,” said Tom Spring, Senior Editorial Director, SC Media. “With more than 160 finalists and hundreds of submissions, the 2025 SC Awards reflect the depth, diversity, and dynamism of the cybersecurity community.”“SC Awards are recognized worldwide by the cybersecurity community, and we are honored to take home the Best Business Continuity, Disaster, Ransomware Recovery Solution award this year,” said Tony Anscombe, Chief Security Evangelist for ESET. “Cybersecurity solutions are evolving at breakneck speed, and these innovations are on full display this week at RSAC 2025. It was a pleasure to be recognized alongside some of the most innovative cybersecurity vendors in the industry at the SC Media Awards Ceremony.”For more information on ESET’s award-winning Ransomware Remediation solution, visit www.eset.com About ESETESETprovides cutting-edge digital security to prevent attacks before they happen. By combining the power of AI and human expertise, ESET stays ahead of emerging global cyberthreats, both known and unknown— securing businesses, critical infrastructure, and individuals. Whether it’s endpoint, cloud or mobile protection, our AI-native, cloud-first solutions and services remain highly effective and easy to use. ESET technology includes robust detection and response, ultra-secure encryption, and multifactor authentication. With 24/7 real-time defense and strong local support, we keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. The ever-evolving digital landscape demands a progressive approach to security: ESET is committed to world-class research and powerful threat intelligence, backed by R&D centers and a strong global partner network. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow our social media, podcasts and blogs.

