Reading Glasses Market Industry 2025: Rising Prevalence Of Presbyopia Driving The Growth Of Vision Correction Solutions

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The reading glasses market size has seen substantial growth throughout recent years. Specifically, a rise from $41.01 billion in 2024 to $43.54 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.2% was noted. Factors such as an aging population, increased urbanization, growing prevalence of presbyopia, escalating need for vision repair, and soaring frequency of ocular illnesses have been driving the growth during this historic period.

Is the reading glasses market set to witness substantial growth?

Continuing this trend, the reading glasses market size is anticipated to further grow in the upcoming years, reaching $54.58 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 5.8%. The bolstered growth during this period can be attributed to factors such as widening internet sales channels, high adoption of premium branded products, intensifying demand for reading glasses, and increasing consumer disposable income. Additionally, increasing utilization of digital devices, computers, and other technology, rising demand for trendy designs and branded products among the younger generation, and the growth of e-commerce platforms are expected to play a key role in this surge in the market size.

What drives the reading glasses market growth?

Key drivers propelling the growth of the reading glasses market include the increasing prevalence of presbyopia - an age-related vision condition that makes focusing on objects up close challenging. This condition usually begins affecting individuals over the age of 40. Presbyopia, which is expected to affect about 2.1 billion people worldwide by 2030, results from the natural aging process, which reduces the eye lens's elasticity over time, making focusing on close objects challenging. Modern lifestyle changes, including increased screen time and limited outdoor activities, can potentially contribute to earlier onset and enhanced symptoms. By compensating for the reduced ability of the eye to focus on close distances, reading glasses provide necessary magnification, thereby enhancing clarity and decreasing strain.

Who are the key players in the reading glasses market?

Key Industry Players: Predominant companies operating in the reading glasses market include Bausch & Lomb, Specsavers, Carl Zeiss, Vision Express, Kate Spade, Rodenstock GmbH, Warby Parker, JINS Eyewear, De Rigo Vision S.p.A., Maui Jim Inc., Zenni Optical Inc., Izipizi, Foster Grant, Clic Eyewear, Peepers, Prive Revaux, Gunnar Optiks, Felix Gray, ThinkOptic Inc., and Nooz Optics.

What are the emerging trends in the reading glasses market?

A major trend in the sector has been the focus of these key players on developing advanced products such as ultra-thin reading glasses that cater to consumer demand for lightweight, comfortable, and stylish eyewear options.

How is the reading glasses market segmented?

The reading glasses market has been segmented by type, material, age group, and distribution channels.

1 By Type: Prescription Reading Glasses, Over-The-Counter OTC Reading Glasses

2 By Material: Plastic, Metal, Hybrid, Other Materials

3 By Age Group: Less Than 18 Years, 65 Years And Greater, 18-64 Years

4 By Distribution Channel: Online Retail, Optical Stores, Supermarkets, Pharmacies, Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments: By Prescription Reading Glasses: Single Vision Prescription Reading Glasses, Bifocal Prescription Reading Glasses, Progressive Prescription Reading Glasses, Blue Light Blocking Prescription Reading Glasses, Custom-Tinted Prescription Reading Glasses. By Over-The-Counter OTC Reading Glasses: Full-Frame OTC Reading Glasses, Half-Frame OTC Reading Glasses, Rimless OTC Reading Glasses, Foldable OTC Reading Glasses, Multi-Strength OTC Reading Glasses.

What is the regional analysis of reading glasses market?

In terms of regional analysis, North America emerged as the largest region in the reading glasses market in 2024. Asia-Pacific, however, is likely to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Other regions covered in the reading glasses market report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

