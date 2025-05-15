Learning app Praktika announces seven new languages as Gen Z flocks to immersive platform

AI Avatars are language students’ new ‘best friends’ and are helping to unlock career growth, mobility and more

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Praktika – the world’s smartest language learning app built around personalised AI avatar tutors – is expanding its global reach with the launch of seven new languages. French, Japanese and Korean are available now, alongside existing courses in English and Spanish. Italian, German, French, Brazilian Portuguese, and European Portuguese will launch mid May.

The expansion comes as Praktika surpasses 14 million downloads, doubles its team size, opens a new UK hub and recorded over 20x revenue growth in 2024 – marking the latest step in its mission to deliver language learning that doesn’t just feel fun, but fuels careers, mobility and confidence in the real world.

Praktika’s voice-first AI avatars adapt to each user’s pace, skill level and learning style. Students can even choose an accent to learn in – such as British English if they’re planning to move to the UK. All courses are overseen by native language learning experts and the more the app is used, the more tailored the lessons become.

Through its commitment to making learning fun, and by offering an authentically social experience, Praktika is built for a generation that values personalisation, connection and real results. More than half its user base (60%) is Gen Z and the app has made its mark in both the $98bn language learning market, as well as the $289bn games market, with competitors rushing to copy its avatar approach.

What’s more, with a growing number of learners using the app to advance their careers (28%), or preparing to move and study abroad (26%), Praktika is fast becoming a tool for professional as well as personal development. Helping learners build confidence and cultural nuance that translates in interviews and meetings in a way no other app on the market has managed.

Praktika’s power comes from the fact users don’t just learn from avatars, they bond with them. Popular tutors like Dwayne, Raika and Xander are now counted as ‘best friends’, rather than just coaches and conversation partners according to users. As a result, more than two million people come back to the app each month, with in-app time accelerating by 80% over the last year. This in-app dwell time has increased due to emotionally resonant avatars – including three recently launched for the Asian markets – as well as a growing roster of mini-games and personalisation features.

The seven new languages follow the launch of Spanish in late 2024 and are part of Praktika’s plans to rapidly scale globally. Praktika’s modular development approach and use of deep LLMs means it can roll out new languages in weeks – a major differentiator in a market dominated by slow-moving incumbents. It is also able to respond quickly to user feedback from its growing community and through extensive user interviews every week.

Backed by Blossom Capital, Creator Ventures, and high-profile angels from the tech, AI and gaming sectors, Praktika has raised $35M to date. Its founding team includes Adam Turaev (CEO), Anton Marin (CTO), and Ilya Chernyakov (CPO), all of whom are pioneers in generative AI, having previously co-founded Cleverbots, a conversational AI platform used by industry giants including Coca-Cola, Kimberly-Clark, and AstraZeneca.

“Language is deeply personal and learning a new language should feel like unlocking a pathway to a new world,” said CEO and co-founder Adam Turaev. “Our users don’t just tell us they’re improving, they show us. We hear stories every day of people landing jobs, relocating to new countries, or simply finding the confidence to speak in a new language for the first time. With these new languages, we’re determined to help more people expand their lives and opportunities around the world.”

