Beef Market Size to Reach USD 656.44 billion by 2032, Growing at 4.43% CAGR (2025-2032)

NY, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beef Market Size:The global beef market was valued at USD 459.87 billion in 2024. It is projected to grow from USD 484.75 billion in 2025 to USD 656.44 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.43% during the forecast period. In 2024, North America dominated the beef market, with a market share of 39.08%.The market is experiencing steady growth, driven by the rising demand for steaks, ground cuts, and similar meat products. Younger consumers, in particular, are showing a growing preference for burgers and wraps made with these ingredients. As dietary habits continue to shift, more people are leaning toward animal-based protein, which is playing a key role in boosting market growth over the coming years.Request Free Sample Research PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/beef-market-106640 List of Key Market Players:• JBS SA (Brazil)• National Beef Packing Company, LLC (U.S.)• American Foods Group, LLC. (U.S.)• Agri Beef Co. (U.S.)• Perdue Farms Inc. (U.S.)• Tyson Foods, Inc. (U.S.)• Strauss Brands LLC (U.S.)• Cargill, Incorporated(U.S.)• Central Valley Meat (U.S.)• Danish Crown A/S (Denmark)Report Scope & Segmentation:Segments Covered: By Cut Type (Ground, Roasts, Steaks, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Retail Sales, HoReCa, and Butcher Shops)Regional Scope: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & AfricaSegmentation-The beef market is segmented based on cut type, including ground beef, roasts, steaks, and other variations. It is further categorized by distribution channels, such as retail outlets, HoReCa (hotels, restaurants, and cafés), and butcher shops. Regionally, the market is divided into major areas: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.Report Coverage-The report offers a detailed look at the beef market, focusing on major companies, different beef cuts, and distribution channels. It also provides market insights and highlights important industry developments. Additionally, the report covers other factors that have contributed to the market's growth in recent years.Drivers & Restraints-Increasing Beef Consumption and Sales to Augment Market Growth WorldwideThe global meat distribution network is rapidly expanding, and this trend is expected to drive growth in the beef market over the coming years. Increasing consumer preference for dining out at cafes, hotels, and restaurants is boosting meat demand within the foodservice sector. Additionally, the rise of online platforms offering a broad selection of products and attractive discounts is set to further accelerate the sales of fresh and chilled meat.On the other hand, growing environmental concerns—particularly regarding the greenhouse gas emissions linked to animal farming—are encouraging efforts to reduce meat consumption. As a result, a potential decline in livestock farming may present challenges to the long-term growth of the beef market.Beef Market Future Outlook• Rising Demand: Global demand for beef is projected to grow, driven by population growth and shifting dietary preferences, particularly in developing nations.• Sustainability Concerns: With increasing awareness of environmental issues, consumers are likely to push for more sustainable farming practices within the beef industry.• Technological Advancements: Innovations in farming technology are expected to enhance production efficiency, helping meet rising demand while lowering costs and reducing environmental impact.• Global Trends: The growing focus on leaner meat options may influence beef production strategies, leading to a shift in product offerings to align with health-conscious consumer preferences.Competitive Landscape-Key Players Adopt New Growth Strategies to Stay Ahead of the CompetitionThe global beef market is dominated by a few major corporations, with companies like Cargill Inc., JBS SA, Tyson Foods Inc., LLC, National Beef Packing Company, and Danish Crown A/S leading the competition to boost revenue. To drive market growth, these companies are adopting strategies focused on product innovation and expanding their manufacturing operations geographically.In addition, they are working to integrate their supply chains to gain greater control over production processes. Blockchain technology is being utilized to monitor cattle health and ensure product safety. Manufacturers are also focusing on developing innovative solutions to cater to diverse consumer tastes and preferences across different regions, in response to the growing demand for unique meat products.Beef Market Trends• Rising Demand: Global demand for beef is on the rise, with consumers increasingly seeking higher-quality meat, which in turn drives prices upward.• Health-Conscious Choices: A growing number of consumers are opting for leaner cuts of beef, influencing the types of products that are marketed and sold.• Sustainable Practices: In response to consumer demand for eco-friendly options, many producers are adopting sustainable farming methods.• Price Fluctuations: The beef market is subject to regular price fluctuations, driven by factors such as weather conditions, feed costs, and disease outbreaks.Notable Industry Development-April 2023 - Aleph Farms, one of the leading cultivated meat producers, announced plans to launch its brand Aleph Cuts with beef products, such as Petit Steak. The company was planning to launch these products in Israel and Singapore.March 2022 – The Global Roundtable for Sustainable Beef (GRSB), which is a scientific advisory council designed to improve sustainability in the global beef industry, announced the launch of the Beef Carbon Footprint Guideline to improve sector-wise consistency in the calculation of the carbon footprint of the beef industry.

