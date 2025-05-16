Tinext Cloud’s IaaS Solution for SCuDo: Agile IT Management and Operational Continuity through On-Premise Virtualization

Tinext Cloud’s IaaS Solution Empowers SCuDo: Agile IT Management and Operational Continuity through On-Premise Virtualization

Innovation and reliability drive a more connected and secure home healthcare service—also from an IT perspective

LUGANO, TICINO, SWITZERLAND, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tinext Cloud, a company specializing in IT consulting and cloud services, has supported SCuDo—the home healthcare and assistance service of the Canton of Ticino—in the evolution of its IT infrastructure, enhancing flexibility, security, and business continuity.SCuDo coordinates over 250 healthcare professionals delivering essential services across the region. To ensure fast and secure access to data, the organization partnered with Tinext Cloud to virtualize its IT infrastructure using an Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) model.“We delivered a fully managed on-premise virtualization infrastructure. Workloads were seamlessly migrated, and we handle everything from operations to maintenance. This allows the client to focus entirely on its core mission, without the burden of managing hardware or virtualization,” explains Massimo Baioni, Head of Sales at Tinext Cloud.To safeguard operational continuity, SCuDo also implemented a robust Data Resilience strategy using the Veeam Data Platform. The solution includes on-site backups, long-term archiving on immutable storage, and cloud-based data replication within Tinext’s infrastructure. In the event of an incident, services can be instantly restored—ensuring uninterrupted patient care.“Our collaboration with Tinext Cloud enabled us to deploy a tailored solution, with a flexible disaster recovery service adapted to our needs,” says Jean Claude Guidi, Head of ICT at SCuDo. “The personalized approach, combined with the assurance of a fully managed infrastructure provided by an expert partner, allows SCuDo to remain focused on its mission to serve the community.”For more details on the SCuDo success story with Tinext Cloud, visit: https://cloud.tinext.com/en/insights-mcs/insights-mcs/2024/Storie-di-successo-SCuDo

