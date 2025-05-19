Japan’s Hot Springs Shine: Ranked #2 in Global Wellness Destinations, Now Accessible Worldwide with Onsen Box

Meditating in an open-air hot spring surrounded by serene bamboo groves in Japan. Onsen Box – A curated Japanese wellness experience delivered to your home, featuring authentic hot spring bath additives, traditional aromas, local teas, and artisanal gifts from Japan’s most iconic onsen towns. Understanding the Deeper Meaning of Japanese Onsen Culture from Bathing Customs to Spiritual Harmony

Founder Shunichi Sakaki Shares Japan’s Ancient Onsen Traditions and the Rising Global Wellness Trend

Wellness should be part of everyday life. Onsen Box delivers the healing harmony of Japan’s hot springs worldwide.” — Shunichi Sakaki, Founder of Onsen Box

YOKOHAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shunichi Sakaki, Founder of Onsen Box , Shares the Charm of Japan’s Hot Springs and the Healing Power of Wellness— Authentic Japanese Onsen Experience at Home Gains Global Attention Amid Rising Wellness Trends —Shunichi Sakaki, the founder of Onsen Box, a subscription service delivering authentic Japanese hot spring experiences to homes worldwide, and a certified Onsen Sommelier, was recently interviewed by GoConnect .jp, a premier business and lifestyle information platform for high-end expatriates living in Japan.The article delves deeply into the historical and cultural relationship between Japanese people and their hot springs. Japan’s onsen culture dates back over a thousand years, with nobles and samurai of the Heian period visiting these healing waters to nurture both body and spirit. The onsen have always been more than mere bathing spots — they are integral to community life and spiritual culture.Shun explains, “Japanese hot springs are not just places to bathe; through the traditional practice of ‘toji’ — a long-term therapeutic stay at an onsen to harness natural healing powers — they have long supported physical and mental well-being. This tradition continues to attract people from around the world seeking genuine healing experiences.”Surrounded by abundant natural resources, Japan’s onsen regions offer mineral-rich waters and fertile lands, forming a treasure trove of wellness benefits little known outside Japan. This deep historical background is one reason why Japanese onsen are globally recognized for their healing qualities.The article also highlights how Japan’s centuries-old onsen culture has seamlessly integrated with modern wellness trends, offering therapeutic and mental relaxation benefits.This unique blend was recognized in December 2024 by Book Retreats, the world’s largest retreat booking platform. Their Holiday Relaxation Report ranked Japan as Asia’s number one and the world’s second-best wellness destination, praising Japan’s extensive onsen network and well-established healing practices such as Reiki, which provide visitors with authentic therapeutic experiences ranging from remote mountain villages to bustling cultural capitals.Onsen Box brings these traditions and the healing power of Japanese hot springs directly to customers’ homes through curated subscription boxes. These include bath powders infused with natural onsen minerals, fragrant hinoki (Japanese cypress) essential oils, local traditional sweets, and teas that engage all five senses.Shun emphasizes, “Wellness should not be something special — it belongs in our everyday lives. Through Onsen Box, we want to deliver the healing harmony of nature and tradition found in Japan’s hot springs to people all over the world.”He further explains, “Japanese onsen have nurtured people’s minds and bodies for over a thousand years. The regions around these hot springs are blessed with rich soil and water, forming a reservoir of natural resources largely unknown internationally.”Shun also notes, “Japan has over 20,000 onsen facilities — more than the number of Seven-Eleven convenience stores nationwide. Japanese people are among the world’s most passionate bathers. Since frequent visits to onsen towns are difficult for overseas customers, we started Onsen Box to let people enjoy a taste of the onsen experience wherever they are.”Going forward, Onsen Box aims to continue blending traditional Japanese onsen culture with modern wellness, enriching the health and well-being of people worldwide.

