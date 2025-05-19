Supportbench Enhances Ticket Management System with AI, SLA Controls, and Customizable Dashboards

Supportbench enhances its ticket management system with AI-powered routing, SLA controls, and customizable dashboards for B2B support teams. The Customer 360 feature gives agents full visibility into past interactions, service levels, and account history — all in one view. Supportbench’s latest update introduces customizable client portals and advanced knowledge base tools to streamline self-service and agent efficiency.

More tickets, higher stakes—Supportbench’s upgrade helps B2B teams stay ahead with automation and performance insights.

Supportbench has significantly improved our customer satisfaction rates. Our agents can now effortlessly manage thousands of emails daily, thanks to the platform’s ease of use and accuracy,” — Eilis Byrnes, Customer Service Manager at Wolseley

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Supportbench, a leading provider of B2B customer service software, has rolled out a major upgrade to its ticket management system. Designed for growing support teams facing rising ticket volumes and complex customer expectations, the new release introduces AI-powered workflows, SLA tracking, and customizable dashboards. Together, these tools help B2B teams manage more requests with less effort—while gaining clearer insight into performance and customer needs.

AI-Driven Ticketing and Workflow Automation

Supportbench’s enhanced ticketing platform now leverages AI-powered ticket routing to streamline how customer issues are assigned and prioritized. The system uses real-time tag suggestions, automated prioritization, and intelligent assignment to reduce manual work and eliminate triage backlogs.

As ticket volumes increase, the platform ensures high-priority issues are surfaced quickly while routine requests are efficiently categorized and routed to the right team members. By learning from historical data and customer behaviour, Supportbench continuously improves routing accuracy—saving time and improving consistency across the board.

SLA and Support Level Management

Supportbench’s upgraded platform introduces flexible SLA management tools that help teams deliver on customer commitments with greater accuracy and less risk. Support leaders can now define multiple service levels based on customer tier, contract type, or issue priority—ensuring that every client receives the right level of attention.

Real-time SLA tracking and automated escalation alerts keep teams ahead of deadlines. The system notifies agents and managers before response or resolution times are missed, reducing the risk of service breaches and improving customer trust.

This level of control allows B2B organizations to meet performance targets more reliably, while giving managers the tools to monitor SLA compliance across teams and clients.

Customer 360 and Unified Profiles

Supportbench’s 360 customer view platform connects every ticket to a complete customer record, giving agents instant access to account history, previous interactions, service levels, and assigned team members—all in one place.

This unified view eliminates the need to switch between tools or dig through old emails to find context. All tasks, escalations, and resolutions are tied to a single customer profile, helping agents respond faster and with greater accuracy.

Support leaders also gain visibility into customer health across the entire lifecycle, making it easier to manage high-value accounts and maintain service quality as teams scale.

Dashboards and KPI Scorecards

Supportbench’s latest release introduces fully customizable dashboards, giving managers the ability to build real-time performance views tailored to their teams' goals. Using drag-and-drop widgets, users can monitor key metrics such as ticket volume, agent workload, SLA compliance, and customer satisfaction trends—all from a single interface.

Pre-built KPI scorecards make it easy to track essential benchmarks like first-response times, resolution rates, and CSAT scores. These insights help leaders spot bottlenecks, reward high performers, and take corrective action before small issues escalate.

The dashboards scale across teams and leadership levels, offering both frontline and executive visibility without the need for third-party analytics tools.

Custom Portals and Knowledge Management

Supportbench’s enhanced platform also enables organizations to build fully branded customer portals that offer clients seamless access to ticket submissions, status updates, and self-service resources. These portals help reduce ticket volume by allowing customers to resolve common issues on their own.

Internally, support teams benefit from a centralized knowledge management system that serves both agents and customers. AI-powered article suggestions surface relevant content based on ticket context, helping teams resolve issues faster while continuously improving the knowledge base.

This dual-layer approach ensures that both public and private documentation remains accurate and easy to access, turning knowledge management into a strategic advantage for growing support teams.

Moving Forward With Smarter Support

With this release, Supportbench reinforces its commitment to helping B2B teams manage rising service demands without adding operational complexity. By combining automation, SLA controls, performance dashboards, and full customer visibility, the platform equips teams to scale their service operations with speed and confidence.

Teams ready to explore these new features can request a personalized demo to see Supportbench in action.

About Supportbench

Supportbench is a B2B-focused customer support platform that helps companies manage complex service operations through AI automation, SLA controls, dynamic dashboards, and 360-degree customer visibility. Designed for mid-market organizations, Supportbench empowers support teams to deliver scalable, high-performance experiences across every channel.

