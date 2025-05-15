Alana Monteiro and Grammy Winner Butch Tavares Release Passionate New R&B Single 'We Can’t Go On This Way'

The single is available starting May 15th, 2025, on every leading music streaming platform.

MA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed recording artist Alana Monteiro and legendary Grammy Award-winning singer Butch Tavares (winner of the 25th Annual Grammy Awards on February 23, 1983) are proud to announce the release of their new collaborative single, “We Can’t Go On This Way,” available from May 15th, 2025, across all major music platforms.Blending Monteiro’s modern pop-R&B stylings with Tavares’s timeless soul vocals, the track delivers a stirring duet about love, heartbreak, and emotional renewal. Rich in harmony and emotion, “We Can’t Go On This Way” is a rare cross-generational collaboration that merges the golden age of R&B with today’s sound.The release is accompanied by an official music video, now available on YouTube: https://youtu.be/FCOJjN58QY4?si=OXHJ5etbge7G3lj2 Alana Monteiro, a rising star with over 6.5 million Instagram followers, first made her mark as a top international model and actress before emerging in the music scene with acclaimed singles like “High” and “Miss No More.” Her latest track further showcases her evolution as a songwriter and performer, earning praise for its heartfelt delivery and polished production.Butch Tavares, a founding member of the iconic R&B group Tavares, won a Grammy Award for contributions to the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack and remains one of the genre’s most respected voices. With classics like “Heaven Must Be Missing an Angel” and “It Only Takes a Minute,” Tavares helped define the soul and disco era of the 1970s.“This song is deeply personal,” said Monteiro. “Collaborating with Butch was an honor—his legacy brought depth and authenticity to the story we’re telling.”Tavares added, “Alana’s passion and talent were clear from the start. Our voices came together to create something truly moving.”Streaming Links:YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FCOJjN58QY4 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/51GXPq9dVmAkWr48HN4NWL?si=EPcb4_iBSSyLypLNMVmDUQ&nd=1&dlsi=fdd68bdf33fd4568 Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/we-cant-go-on-this-way-feat-butch-tavares/1803616799?i=1803616802 For the latest updates, follow Alana Monteiro on social media.IG Handle: alanaamonteiro_/ Facebook Handle: AlanaMonteiroMusicTwitter Handle: ImAlanaMonteiroFor interviews, promotional inquiries, or performance requests, please contact Monteiro’s management through her official website: https://www.alanamonteiro.com

