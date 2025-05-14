Submit Release
Prime Minister Carney speaks with Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez

CANADA, May 14 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sánchez.

Prime Minister Sánchez congratulated Prime Minister Carney on his election. The leaders discussed building on the strong bilateral relationship between Canada and Spain. This includes expanding trade and commercial ties, growing defence partnerships, and upholding international security.

The prime ministers agreed to remain in close contact.

Prime Minister Carney speaks with Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez

