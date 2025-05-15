Immersion Cooling Collaboration: Engineered Fluids, Iceotope, and Juniper Network Join Forces for AI Efficiency

Powering the Future of AI with Sustainable Liquid Cooling and Energy-Efficient Networking

With rising AI and HPC demands, efficient cooling is essential. Our work with Iceotope and Juniper delivers a high-performance, scalable, and sustainable data center solution” — Lars Heeg

TYLER TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Engineered Fluids , a leader in immersion cooling solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Iceotope, a leader in liquid cooling for AI data centers, and Juniper Networks a leader in secure, AI-Native Networking to revolutionize cooling for AI, high-performance computing (HPC), and network infrastructure. By combining Engineered Fluids’ dielectric coolants, Iceotope’s Liquid Cooling technology , and Juniper’s AI-Native data center networking solution , this collaboration reduces the inefficiencies of air cooling significantly, enables substantial power savings and improves hardware longevity, resulting in a networking solution that furthers corporate sustainability objectives.Engineered Fluids’ ElectroCool EC-110 immersion coolant eliminates thermal resistance, while Iceotope’s sealed chassis precisely delivers dielectric coolant to the hottest components of the IT infrasctructure in a closed loop environment, enabling effective heat reuse in secondary applications. Juniper’s QFX Series Switches deliver high-performance network fabrics in data centers, with the scalability and reliability needed for high-speed GPU interconnect and other HPC applications.Key Benefits of the Combined Solution• Higher Compute Density for AI & HPC – By submerging all server and networking components in dielectric coolant, data centers can achieve higher density deployments while optimizing performance with Juniper’s low-latency networking.• Reduced Energy & Operating Costs – Immersion cooling reduces cooling-related energy consumption by up to 50% compared to air cooling, while dramatically lowering infrastructure and ongoing maintenance costs.• Scalability & Modular Deployment – Iceotope’s chassis-level approach enables plug-and-play deployment in a standard rack form-factor, while Juniper’s high-performance QFX Series Switches seamlessly integrate into data center and edge environments.• Improved Cooling Efficiency & Lower Carbon Footprint – This solution eliminates the water waste associated with traditional cooling methods, thereby reducing a key environmental impact while aligning with corporate ESG goals.• Enhanced Reliability & Reduced Maintenance – ElectroCool protects the Iceotope and Juniper hardware from dust, humidity, and thermal stress, reducing component failures and increasing lifespan.“As demand for AI, high-performance computing, and cloud workloads grows, efficient cooling is no longer an option—it’s a necessity,” said Lars Heeg, VP Europe at Engineered Fluids. “By integrating our ElectroCool fluid with Iceotope’ s precision immersion technology and Juniper’s QFX Series Switches, we are providing a high-performance, scalable, and environmentally responsible data center networking solution for next-generation IT infrastructure.”“AI is creating thermal management challenges across the entire IT stack. Working in partnership with Engineered Fluids and Juniper Networks strengthens our ability to deliver sustainable, high-density cooling at scale,” said Ian Ferguson, Director of Sales, EMEA at Iceotope. “Liquid cooling enables data centres to meet the growing demand for AI by helping them become more efficient by reducing energy consumption and minimising environmental impact. Direct and uniform cooling of high-heat-generating components benefits every rack, server and facility with unprecedented efficiency.”“Juniper believes in delivering innovative solutions that drive both performance and sustainability,” said Manfred Felsberg, Senior Director Global Sales Specialist Data Center at Juniper Networks. “Our AI-native data center solution provides customers with a powerful, efficient and reliable infrastructure that enhances scalability, simplifies operations and optimizes energy efficiency in the data center. This collaboration advances next-generation networking and advanced cooling technologies.”This partnership represents a major step forward in the industry’s shift toward energy-efficient and scalable computing. As data-intensive applications continue to expand, Engineered Fluids, Iceotope, and Juniper Networks are at the forefront of creating future-proof cooling solutions that balance performance, sustainability, and cost savings.About Engineered FluidsEngineered Fluids is a global leader in single-phase liquid cooling solutions, delivering high-performance dielectric fluids for immersion cooling applications across AI, HPC, and data center industries. Its flagship product, ElectroCool, provides superior thermal management while reducing energy consumption and environmental impact. More information available at www.engineeredfluids.com About IceotopeIceotope is defining the future of AI data center cooling. From the cloud to the edge, Iceotope offers unmatched sustainability, scalability and serviceability, with significant cost savings and zero compromise on performance. To learn more, visit www.iceotope.com About Juniper NetworksJuniper Networks believes that connectivity is not the same as experiencing a great connection. Juniper's AI-Native Networking Platform is built from the ground up to leverage AI to deliver exceptional, highly secure and sustainable user experiences from the edge to the data center and cloud. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks ( www.juniper.net

