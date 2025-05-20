Organic Foods Market Size to Worth USD 529.64 billion by 2032 | CAGR of 12.99% during 2025-2032

Organic Foods Market Size Organic Foods Market Share

Key companies covered in the organic foods market report are General Mills Inc., Danone S.A., Dole plc., Organic Valley, and Others.

NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global organic foods market was valued at USD 177.08 billion in 2023. It is anticipated to grow from USD 199.35 billion in 2024 to USD 529.64 billion by 2032, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.99% throughout the forecast period. Europe held the leading position in the organic foods market in 2023, accounting for a 44.17% share. Additionally, the U.S. organic foods market is expected to experience substantial growth, with projections estimating it will reach USD 185.47 billion by 2032. This expansion is fueled by heightened health awareness among consumers and the frequent introduction of new organic food products.Organic foods refer to food and beverage items, such as fruits, vegetables, grains, and dairy, that are produced following organic farming standards. The industry's growth is largely driven by increasing consumer focus on health and supportive government initiatives aimed at boosting organic food production. As global demand for organic food continues to rise, manufacturers are launching a variety of innovative packaged organic products to strengthen their presence in the market. The upward trend is further supported by growing consumer income, improved living standards, and accelerated urbanization across key regions.Fortune Business Insights™ offers these insights in its comprehensive research report titled “Organic Foods Market Size, Industry Share, Growth, and Forecast Report, 2024-2032.”➤ Get a Free Sample Research PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/organic-foods-market-101470 ➤ Report Scope & Segmentation:♦︎ Market Size Value in 2024: USD 199.35 billion♦︎ Market Size Value in 2032: USD 529.64 billion♦︎ Growth Rate: CAGR of 12.99% (2025-2032)♦︎ Base Year: 2023♦︎ Historical Data: 2019-2022♦︎ Years Considered for the Study: 2019-2032♦︎ No. of Report Pages: 223♦︎ 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱: By Category (Fruits & Vegetables, Dairy, Meat, Fish, & Poultry, Frozen & Processed Foods, Cereals & Grains, Beverages, and Others), By Product Type (Processed and Unprocessed), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Convenient Stores, Online Retail Stores, and Others)♦︎ 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa♦︎ 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀: Evolving Agriculture Farming to Push the Market Growth | High Prices and Limited Shelf Life of the Products to Impede Market Growth➤ List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:• General Mills Inc. (U.S.)• Danone S.A. (France)• Dole plc. (Ireland)• Organic Valley (U.S.)• Organic India Pvt. Ltd. (India)• Amy's Kitchen, Inc. (U.S.)• Arla Foods Amba (Denmark)• Eden Foods Inc (U.S.)• Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (U.S.)• SunOpta Inc (U.S.)➤ Segmentation Analysis:The market is segmented by category into fruits & vegetables, dairy, meat, fish & poultry, frozen & processed foods, cereals & grains, beverages, and others. Among these, fruits & vegetables are expected to dominate due to their high nutritional value, offering essential vitamins, minerals, fiber, and antioxidants. Similarly, based on product type, unprocessed organic food is projected to lead owing to its fresh-like quality and appeal to consumers seeking natural and wholesome choices.Regarding distribution channels, the market is categorized into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, convenience stores, online retail, and others. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are anticipated to hold the largest share, driven by their wide variety of brands and product offerings, which improve convenience and enhance the overall shopping experience for consumers.➤ Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:➤ Drivers and Restraints♦︎ Advancing Farming Methods to Fuel Market GrowthThe organic foods market is expected to expand due to advancements in agricultural practices and the growing availability of chemical-free farming alternatives. The negative environmental effects of synthetic fertilizers and pesticides are prompting a shift toward more sustainable methods. The global rise in organic farming enhances product supply and affordability. Additionally, frequent new product introductions by industry players are contributing to market acceleration.However, the high cost and shorter shelf life of organic food products are likely to present challenges to market expansion.➤ Regional Insights♦︎ Europe to Dominate Market Share Driven by Environmental and Ethical ConcernsEurope is expected to lead the organic foods market, driven by heightened awareness surrounding environmental sustainability and animal welfare. Consumers in the region are increasingly opting for organic alternatives, particularly fruits and vegetables. According to Agence Bio, France’s organic agriculture agency, fresh fruits and vegetables accounted for 17% of organic consumption at home in 2020, making it the second most consumed organic category after groceries (31%).♦︎ North America to Emerge as a Key Region Due to Rising Health AwarenessNorth America is projected to be a significant region in the organic foods market, with growing health consciousness fueling demand. Countries like the U.S., Canada, and Mexico are seeing a marked shift toward organic consumption. As per the Organic Trade Association (OTA), U.S. sales in the organic baby food segment rose by 11% in 2021, followed by an 8% increase in the beverages category.➤ Key Industry Development♦︎ May 2022 – Barry Callebaut Expands Its Plant-Based Line with Organic ChocolateIn May 2022, Barry Callebaut, a leading Belgian-Swiss cocoa and chocolate producer, expanded its plant-based product range by launching a dairy-free organic chocolate line tailored for the North American market.➤ Read Related Insights:♦︎ Canned Food Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast, 2032♦︎ Mushroom Market Size, Share, Growth, Report, 2032

