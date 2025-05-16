Thorncrest Dental Celebrates One Year of Exceptional Dental Care in Etobicoke

Etobicoke dental office - Thorncrest Dental

ETOBICOKE, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thorncrest Dental is thrilled to celebrate its first anniversary of delivering exceptional dental care to the Etobicoke community. Since its opening, Thorncrest Dental has established itself as a trusted dentist in Etobicoke, known for personalized service, compassionate care, and advanced dental solutions.Over this first year, Thorncrest Dental has built meaningful connections within the Etobicoke community, earning trust through its commitment to patient comfort, state-of-the-art dental technologies, and outstanding care. Led by Dr. Max Dawabsheh and an experienced dental team, Thorncrest Dental has quickly become recognized as an experienced dentist in Etobicoke, dedicated to superior patient experiences and oral health outcomes.Expressing gratitude for the community's support, Dr. Dawabsheh shared:"Our first year in Etobicoke has been incredibly rewarding, thanks to our wonderful patients and dedicated team. We deeply value the trust and support we’ve received and look forward to many more years of providing high-quality dental care in this great community."To celebrate this milestone, Thorncrest Dental warmly invites patients and Etobicoke residents to enjoy special anniversary promotions and events throughout the month. This celebration emphasizes Thorncrest Dental’s continued dedication to the community, marking the start of many successful years ahead.For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit http://thorncrestdental.com or call 416-233-6883.

