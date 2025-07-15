Bronte Road Family Dental Introduces Picasso Soft Tissue Laser Technology for Enhanced Patient Care

Soft tissue laser Gums

OAKVILLE, ON, CANADA, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bronte Road Family Dental is proud to announce the addition of the Picasso Soft Tissue Laser, bringing cutting-edge laser dentistry to the Oakville and Bronte communities. With this state-of-the-art technology, your Oakville dentist now offers safer, faster, and more comfortable soft tissue procedures for patients of all ages.What Is the Picasso Soft Tissue Laser?The Picasso Soft Tissue Laser is a modern diode laser system used to treat soft tissues in the mouth with remarkable precision. Unlike traditional scalpels or electrosurgery tools, the Picasso laser offers a minimally invasive alternative, reducing discomfort, bleeding, and healing time.For patients seeking efficient, gentle care from an Oakville dentist, this new technology represents a major step forward in clinical comfort and effectiveness.Benefits for Our PatientsBy choosing Bronte Road Family Dental, patients gain access to:Minimized Discomfort: Many procedures can be performed with little or no local anesthesia.Faster Healing Times: Laser energy promotes quicker tissue regeneration and reduced recovery periods.Reduced Bleeding and Swelling: The laser cauterizes as it cuts, enhancing safety and comfort.Lower Infection Risk: The laser sterilizes tissue during use, reducing bacterial contamination.High Precision Treatments: Ideal for delicate areas where preserving healthy tissue is essential.Common Laser-Enhanced Dental ProceduresThe Picasso Soft Tissue Laser enhances many services provided by your Oakville dentist, including:Gum Contouring and Reshaping – Aesthetic improvements to your smile’s gumlineCrown Lengthening – Exposing more tooth structure for restorative careFrenectomies – Releasing tight tongue or lip attachments for better function and speechCold Sore & Canker Sore Treatment – Rapid relief and healing of painful oral lesionsSoft Tissue Biopsies – Comfortable and precise sample removal for diagnosisTechnology Aligned with Patient-Centered CareAs a modern Oakville dental clinic, Bronte Road Family Dental remains committed to staying at the forefront of patient care. The addition of the Picasso Soft Tissue Laser reflects the clinic’s ongoing mission to provide the most effective, least invasive, and most comfortable treatments possible.“We’re always looking for ways to improve the patient experience,” says Dr. Max Dawabsheh. “The Picasso Laser allows us to perform delicate procedures with less discomfort, faster healing, and greater precision—just one more way we’re making dental visits better for our Oakville patients.”Visit Your Oakville Dentist TodayWhether you're due for a checkup or require a laser-enhanced treatment, Bronte Road Family Dental welcomes you to experience a new standard of dental care. The practice continues to serve more than 2,000 families in Bronte and Oakville with friendly service, honest pricing, and advanced dental solutions.For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.oakvillefamilydental.com or call 905-465-0026.

