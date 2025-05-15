MediaMint Acquires DataBeat to Expand Data Engineering and Yield Optimization Services for Publishers

Rajeev Butani, Chairman and CEO of MediaMint

MediaMint acquires DataBeat to scale AI-powered media services, expand global delivery, and strengthen data engineering and yield optimization.

DataBeat's addition strengthens our ability to deliver enhanced value to clients by driving revenue growth, streamlining operations, and equipping leadership teams with critical, data-driven insights.” — Rajeev Butani, Chairman and CEO of MediaMint.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MediaMint, a San Francisco-based provider of AI-powered revenue operations and marketing services, has acquired DataBeat , a Hyderabad-based data engineering and analytics firm, in a strategic move to strengthen its technology offerings for media platforms and publishers.Founded in 2017, DataBeat brings a team of approximately 270 professionals with expertise in yield optimization, analytics, and data architecture. The team joins MediaMint’s global workforce of over 2,500 employees across North America, Europe, LATAM, and Asia.“DataBeat’s expertise in yield optimization, data engineering, and data analytics aligns perfectly with the needs of our rapidly growing business,” said Rajeev Butani , Chairman and CEO of MediaMint. “Their addition strengthens our ability to deliver enhanced value to clients by driving revenue growth, streamlining operations, and equipping leadership teams with critical, data-driven insights."The acquisition complements MediaMint's ongoing investments in its own Agentic AI framework in a service-as-a-software model, as well as partnerships with Snowflake and other leading data and marketing platforms to scale media and marketing use cases. It follows the company's strategy of targeted acquisitions to broaden its portfolio.“We started DataBeat with a vision to support publishers and media platforms in optimizing advertising revenue and enabling data-driven decisions,” said Ashok Ganapam and Pratyush Mulukutla, Co-Founders of DataBeat. “Joining forces with MediaMint gives us the scale and strategic depth to take that vision further.”The announcement comes as MediaMint continues to invest in expanding its capabilities and delivery footprint. The company is backed by private equity firms Everstone Capital and Recognize Partners, both of whom support its growth through targeted investments in high-impact talent and technology.“This acquisition is a good example of how MediaMint continues to scale its breadth of offerings and depth of delivery capabilities,” said Sandeep Singh, Managing Director at Everstone Capital, and Josh Miller, Partner at Recognize. “DataBeat’s capabilities align well with the future of tech-enabled media operations.”About MediaMintMediaMint is a global operations partner to media, marketing, and technology companies. The company specializes in AI-powered solutions across ad operations, sales support, customer success, platform management, and data services. With a focus on scalability, quality, and partnership, MediaMint helps clients streamline operations and drive performance.Learn more at www.mediamint.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.