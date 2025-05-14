Melting Sea Ice and Drooping Corals

This blog was written by Ruth Teichroeb, a former journalist and communications professional at Oceans North and Ocean Conservancy. She is based in Sidney, B.C.

Like the Arctic, the waters surrounding Jeju Island, South Korea, are under tremendous stress from a changing climate. As the ocean warms, soft corals near the subtropical island are melting in an eerie parallel to the vanishing sea ice of the Arctic.

Shared concerns about the impact of a changing climate on marine ecosystems provided plenty of common ground when a group of northerners from Alaska and Nunavut traveled to Jeju Island last month to meet with members of the Paran Institute, a non-governmental organization dedicated to protecting the Jeju Sea.

“Although we’re from such different parts of the world, we saw many parallels,” said Hilu Tagoona, senior Arctic advisor at Oceans North. “That was the most amazing part of this exchange.”

The Jeju visit was jointly sponsored by Oceans North and Ocean Conservancy and included Tagoona, from Baker Lake, Nunavut; Cyrus Harris from Kotzebue, Alaska; and ‘Wáahlaal Gíidaak from Juneau and Prince of Wales Island, Alaska; as well as support staff from the organizations.

During the exchange, Jeju Islanders and northerners shared stories about how the warming ocean is affecting Indigenous communities that rely on the sea. A stark reminder of the impact of climate change came during a visit to nearby Morado Island, where the visitors stayed at the guest house of a haenyo diver—women who for centuries have made their living by free diving in the sea to catch seafood and harvest seaweed.

“The haenyo diver told us about how they noticed weird formations on the seaweed a few years ago, and within five years, all of the seaweed disappeared from their ocean,” said ‘Wáahlaal Gíidaak, Ocean Conservancy’s vice president of Arctic and Northern Waters.

Never miss an update Enter your email and never miss an update ...loading Thanks for signing up for Ocean Conservancy emails.

The loss of seaweed was especially alarming to ‘Wáahlaal Gíidaak, who said black seaweed and kelp are an important part of the traditional diet in southeast Alaska, providing minerals, vitamins and iron. “I can’t imagine our children and grandchildren not being able to harvest seaweed in the future,” she said.

Koreans and Alaskans alike rely on fishing for their livelihoods, and the warming ocean threatens both fishing-related jobs and the source of food they provide, ‘Wáahlaal Gíidaak stated. “It is the same ocean in Korea and Alaska, and we’re seeing many of the same things. The Koreans’ diet and our diet is very similar. As the ocean changes, we are experiencing the same stress levels in many communities.”

When the visitors went snorkeling off Jeju Island, they were able to see changes in the soft corals, which are deteriorating and even melting in some areas because of higher ocean temperatures. Likewise, the islanders were very interested in hearing about how the loss of sea ice in the Arctic is affecting Inuit communities and the animals they depend on.

“The sea ice is no longer reliable so the caribou can’t get to their summer islands and the polar bears can’t get to where they harvest seals,” Tagoona said. “We told them how the loss of ice will open up the Central Arctic Ocean to shipping, deep-sea mining, oil and gas, and tourism.”

Oceans North and Ocean Conservancy are working to protect the 2.8-million-square-kilometer Central Arctic Ocean through an international campaign that aims to culminate in an agreement to pause seabed mining, offshore oil and gas development and transpolar shipping through this region.

“Indigenous people need a seat at the table. Consultations have never been enough,” Tagoona said.

Jeju islanders were also interested in finding out more about a new coalition called the Federation of United Pacific Peoples that will advocate for ocean protection. Take action with Ocean Conservancy now to protect the Central Arctic Ocean. Safeguarding these waters is essential for the well-being of future generations and our planet.