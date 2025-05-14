AG Platkin Announces Leadership Transition in Division of Consumer Affairs

TRENTON – Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin today announced the appointment of Bureau of Securities Chief Elizabeth M. Harris as Acting Director of the Division of Consumer Affairs, following the departure of Director Cari Fais for an opportunity outside of the Department of Law and Public Safety.

The changes are effective Thursday, May 15, 2025.

“Cari Fais has been an indispensable partner in carrying out our Department’s consumer protection work, from taking on social media companies to holding licensed professionals to the highest standards. We will miss her steady hand and leadership, and I am grateful for her outstanding service to our state,” said Attorney General Platkin. “I am confident that the Division will build on its success under Elizabeth Harris, an accomplished attorney with sound judgement, extensive knowledge, and deep experience as a regulator, prosecutor, and public finance professional.”

Fais has led the Division of Consumer Affairs since May 2022 and was confirmed by the New Jersey Senate as Director in October 2024. Fais prioritized data privacy, cybersecurity, and technology accountability. Under her leadership, the Division took action against social media companies for deceptive and unconscionable conduct that harms New Jersey’s children, obtained settlements against corporations that failed to safeguard consumers’ personal data, and secured reforms from technology companies that misrepresented their data privacy and security practices.

During Fais’ tenure, the Division used its enforcement powers to halt predatory lending practices, protect elderly investors from securities fraud and financial exploitation, and hold national discount retail chains accountable for targeting underserved communities with deceptive business practices. Fais also led initiatives to enhance the Division’s services to the public, including launching a mediation program for consumer complaints, increasing transparency in the Division’s operations, and creating improvements that resulted in a 29 percent increase in application processing by the professional and occupational boards.

Harris, a New Jersey native, has served as Chief of the Bureau of Securities since January 2024. Under her leadership, the Bureau of Securities has prioritized obtaining restitution for New Jersey investors from both unregistered and registered entities. The Bureau also focused on protecting older and vulnerable adults by launching an electronic portal that makes it easier for financial professionals to comply with the New Jersey Safeguarding Against Financial Exploitation (SAFE) Act.

Harris previously served an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey, where she led investigations into and prosecuted a variety of complex cases, including white collar and organized crime cases. Her legal career also includes stints as General Counsel to the Upper Manhattan Empowerment Zone Development Corporation and an associate at Duane Morris LLP and K&L Gates LLP, where she represented clients in commercial litigation, white-collar criminal defense, and securities litigation. She was also a vice president in the public finance banking department at Morgan Stanley, where she was involved in all aspects of debt financing, including public bond offerings, direct purchases, private placements, and lending.

Harris holds a B.A. from Fordham University, an M.A. from Columbia University, Teachers College, and a J.D. from Rutgers University School of Law. Before attending law school, Harris served as a technology and history teacher at The Beacon School, a public high school in New York City.

“I am honored by the opportunity to protect the consumers in my home state as Acting Director of the Division of Consumer Affairs and thank the Attorney General for this opportunity,” said incoming Acting Director Harris. “The Division has so many dedicated employees who are committed to this mission, and I look forward to working alongside them in service to the state’s residents and its licensed professionals.”

The mission of the Division of Consumer Affairs, within the Department of Law and Public Safety, is to protect the public from fraud, deceit, misrepresentation and professional misconduct in the sale of goods and services in New Jersey through education, advocacy, regulation and enforcement. The Division pursues its mission through its 51 professional and occupational boards that oversee 720,000 licensees in the state, its Regulated Business section that oversees 60,000 NJ registered businesses, as well as through its Office of Consumer Protection, Bureau of Securities, Charities Registration section, Office of Weights and Measures, and Legalized Games of Chance section.

