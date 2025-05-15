Miami-Based NIKO LED Launches High-Impact Visuals for U.S. Events

NIKO LED debuts in the U.S. with premium LED screens, 3D floors, and lighting tech to elevate events across Miami and beyond.

At NIKO LED, we deliver technology that transforms spaces and creates unforgettable visual experiences at every event.” — Nicolás Díaz Garcés, Founder & CEO of NIKO LED

MIAMI GARDEN, FL, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NIKO LED, a company founded by industrial engineer Nicolás Jesús Díaz Garcés, officially launches operations in the United States with headquarters in Miami Gardens, Florida. The company specializes in the rental and sale of high-resolution LED video walls, 3D Infinity LED floors, and intelligent lighting systems for events.With over 15 years of experience in international trade, logistics, and audiovisual technology, Nicolás Díaz brings a global vision and a solid background in business to this new venture in the U.S. NIKO LED’s mission is to transform events into immersive experiences through innovative visual solutions tailored for concerts, brand activations, weddings, trade shows, and corporate functions.“We’re proud to bring the latest LED technology to the U.S. event market,” says Díaz, who is also the CEO of successful retail and tech companies in Chile. “From Miami, we’re building a bridge between Latin American innovation and U.S. production standards, delivering turnkey solutions with precision and impact.”NIKO LED offers comprehensive services that include equipment rental or sale, delivery and installation, technical operation, and custom layout design. All systems are powered by professional-grade controllers and software, ensuring reliability and exceptional visual performance.The company’s signature products include:Modular LED video walls in various resolutions (including P2.5 and P3.91) for indoor and outdoor use.3D Infinity LED dance floors, ideal for interactive experiences at weddings, galas, and high-end events.Professional moving head lights and DMX-controlled effects, customizable for any event type or venue.Since launching in Miami, NIKO LED has already served clients across South Florida and is planning further expansion through strategic alliances with event producers, audiovisual integrators, and venues.Nicolás Díaz’s background includes an MBA in Business Administration, over a decade managing import operations with Asia, and a strong presence in the retail and event tech sectors in Latin America. He is also an active member of APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation), reinforcing the international scope of his business approach.“Miami is our base of operations because it connects North America, Latin America, and the Caribbean. Our goal is to deliver cutting-edge visuals, personalized service, and technical excellence across the region,” adds Díaz.With a firm commitment to innovation, reliability, and customer satisfaction, NIKO LED aims to become a benchmark in the audiovisual industry in the United States, supporting events of all sizes and types with scalable, visually stunning solutions.

