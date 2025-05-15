'The Ten Commandments Reboot' by Gershon Siegel Delivers Divine Comedy with a Cosmic Twist

Gershon Siegel The Ten Commandments Reboot

SANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a time of global upheaval, political chaos, and ecological crisis, Gershon Siegel’s book, “The Ten Commandments Reboot”, arrives with divine timing—and a sharp wit. With biting satire and cosmic compassion, Siegel revisits the ancient commandments and boldly asks: were we really only given ten? And were they commandments—or just divine “suggestions”?This hilarious and provocative read proposes that Moses originally received fifteen suggestions, not ten, and that the divine message got lost somewhere between Mount Sinai and today’s headlines. Siegel’s reboot aims to set the record straight with the reinstated, unabridged, and updated Ten Commandments—plus five bonus commandments—crafted for the consciousness crisis of our time.A compassionate God speaks out, revealing the original intentions behind the Humankind Project, the spiritual missteps that ensued, and the divine regrets over what went amok. Siegel’s God isn’t angry—just disappointed, and maybe a little exasperated. But also hopeful. Can humanity get back on track? Maybe not. But maybe.“The Ten Commandments Reboot” is not only a celestial exposé—it’s also a call for humor, healing, and harmony in the face of late-stage predatory capitalism, rising authoritarianism, and our collective spiritual confusion.Gershon Siegel is a longtime humorist, essayist, and spiritual satirist. His earlier book, Paradigms Lost: Online Oracles for the New Millennium, tackled the pitfalls of literal beliefs in any era—New Age, Old Age, or otherwise. His career launched in Steubenville, Ohio, where he stirred the pot as a high school humor columnist. Since then, he’s served as editor and columnist for Santa Fe Spirit and publisher of Sun Monthly, a beloved magazine that explored personal, practical, and planetary themes.Siegel currently lives in the semi-rural serenity of Santa Fe County with his wife and fellow author, Susan Guyette, where they bask in mountain vistas and divine downloads alike.“I’ve always been fascinated by the tension between the physical and spiritual worlds,” says Siegel. “The original Ten Commandments have long been considered sacred pillars of civilization, but maybe it’s time we take a second look—especially now. This book is my way of helping, and hopefully liberating, a few souls along the way—without having to take the full Bodhisattva vow.”Siegel’s message is ultimately one of redemption and responsibility: Humanity was designed to co-create with Heaven. But divine miscalculations got in the way. “The Ten Commandments Reboot” is both an apology from the heavens and a second chance for us all.Is it too late? Maybe not.“The Ten Commandments Reboot” is available for purchase on Amazon , online retailers and IngramSpark. For more information about Gershon Siegel and his works, please visit https://www.gershonsiegel.com/

Gershon Siegel on The Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.