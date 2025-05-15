VendoIQ Launches Voice-First AI Application for Field Sellers

AI in the background makes seller to customer engagement more valuable.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VendoIQ, a Nashville, TN, based startup company, announced today at Nashville AI Week the debut of the industry’s first voice-enabled AI application for field sellers designed specifically to automate lead to close intelligence. Co-founded by The Innovation Studio and veteran tech CEO David Howerton, VendoIQ automatically performs critical CRM administration, research, follow-up and tasks tied to sales activities - sourced from a single voice entry - to provide sellers with more time to engage with customers and prospective customers.VendoIQ was born from a simple but urgent truth: the tools field sellers use were not built for how they work. Across industries, every day, salespeople leave meaningful, high-stakes conversations only to be pulled into a spiral of critical and time-consuming administrative tasks—spending 70% of their time on everything but selling (salesforce) “We’re here to turn the constant internal battleground of business operations requirements into common ground for sellers and leadership,” said David Howerton, CEO and co-founder of VendoIQ. “Our belief is simple: when you solve for the seller, everyone wins—because better inputs mean better outcomes at every level.”"We’re thrilled to announce the launch of VendoIQ from The Innovation Studio and to welcome David Howerton as co-founder and CEO,” said Brian Moyer, CEO at The Innovation Studio. “David brings deep industry experience and a strong entrepreneurial track record, which—combined with the power of our venture studio model—sets VendoIQ up for rapid success. This launch marks another important step in our commitment to growing Nashville’s tech ecosystem through the creation and support of cutting-edge startups." The Innovation Studio will be represented on the VendoIQ Board of Directors by Lerry Wilson, an experienced Silicon Valley executive in technology and innovation.CRM updates are critical to a sales organization's pipeline and ability to accurately project and close deals with precision. This information retention and retrieval gap has created friction between field sellers, management, and Revenue Operations since the beginning.VendoIQ is the first voice-enabled AI application designed exclusively for field sales. VendoIQ captures real-world conversations and turns them into structured CRM data, follow-ups, and prospect research in real time. The result: sellers stay current, managers gain visibility, and systems stay up to date—with zero manual effort.Already being piloted across field-heavy industries like B2B SaaS and Medtech, VendoIQ offers field teams a bridge between authentic human connection and organizational intelligence. “It’s the first sales tool since Symantec’s ACT (trademark rights here) built with the end user in mind,” said Howerton. “We’re not replacing your CRM—we’re using AI to invisibly and automatically update it from the voice input - so that task and the time associated goes away.”About VendoIQVendoIQ is an Ai-voice-powered mobile assistant built to make field sales teams radically more productive. By transforming your conversations into CRM data, next steps, and sales insights, VendoIQ removes the administrative burden while amplifying the human element of selling. We are not an AI SDR, nor do we replace any existing technology. The company is remote-first, headquartered in Nashville, TN, and is a portfolio company of The Innovation Studio, also based in Nashville, TN.About The Innovation StudioThe Innovation Studio is a venture studio operating in the greater Nashville area. We believe bold ideas, visionary entrepreneurs, and high-impact startups have the power to change the world. At The Innovation Studio, we operate at the intersection of emerging technology and business transformation—launching ventures that solve complex, real-world problems.For more information contactBrian MoyerThe Innovation Studio+1 615-202-5084brian@theinnovationstudio.com

