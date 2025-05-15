The Advisor’s Advisor Steve Hutchinson Joins Tom Hegna on "Financial Freedom with Tom Hegna"

Steve Hutchinson Creator of the Roth Blueprint

Tune in to CNBC this Saturday for an insightful Spotlight interview with the creator behind Roth Blueprint, a truly cutting-edge financial technology.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steve Hutchinson has been involved in the financial industry for over 40 years. For the last 10 years he has been developing software for the financial industry. Known as the advisor's advisor, that software has helped evaluate billions of dollars of tax deferred investments, IRA and 401ks.In 2015, after analyzing billions of dollars in bank-managed life insurance and annuities using Internal Rate of Return (IRR) at various life expectancy's, Steve Hutchinson developed foundational concepts for evaluating and comparing annuities. This process helped determine the fair value of these financial products which ultimately led to the development of the Roth Blueprint This powerful tool is specifically designed for Fixed Index Annuities and is transforming how advisors manage portfolios. By digitizing the Roth conversion process, it aims to unlock significant value for both advisors and their clients, offering new possibilities for tax-free retirement planning. Hutchinson and his team are particularly focused on educating and supporting advisors in leveraging this unique technology and are dedicated to helping one million people achieve a tax-free retirement with this innovative tool. Tom Hegna is great at breaking down complex financial topics into easy-to-understand strategies. This episode is specifically designed for anyone looking to build a more stable financial future.A top financial expert Hutchinson has achieved the impossible. Two years ago Hutchinson was diagnosed with inoperable stage 4 cancer and given 6 months to live. Against all odds a surgeon agreed to operate and saved Hutchinson’s life. One in a million Hutchinson’s legacy is to help a million.To learn more about the Roth Blueprint visit https://rothblueprint.com/ Tom Hegna CLU, ChFC, CASL is an author, speaker, and economist. He has been an incredibly popular industry speaker for many years and is considered by many to be THE Retirement Income Expert! As a former Senior Executive Officer at New York Life, retired Lieutenant Colonel, and economist, Tom has delivered over 5,000 seminars, helping Baby Boomers and seniors retire the "optimal" way. Spotlight Television is the premiere news magazine television series that highlights successful American leaders, entrepreneurs, and businesses who are making an impact in their industry. Spotlight Television features guests from a diverse range of industries, all of whom are luminaries in their respective fields.

Steve Hutchinson's interview is scheduled to air as sponsored content on CNBC at 9 am EST on Saturday, May 17, 2025.

