Applications Open for U.S. DOT Bonding Education Program Supporting Construction Firms

Businesses in construction and trade can apply for a free three-day course to learn how to qualify for a surety bond and prepare for infrastructure contracts.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Construction and trade-related small businesses in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland are invited to apply for a free, three-day Bonding Education Program (BEP) designed to help them become surety bonded—a key requirement for competing for public infrastructure contracts.

Hosted by The Enterprise Center’s Mid-Atlantic Small Business Transportation Resource Center (SBTRC), in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT), the program will be offered twice in June. Each cohort includes two days of virtual training followed by an in-person graduation and networking mixer. Cohort 1 will conclude in Philadelphia, and Cohort 2 in Newark, NJ.

Cohort 1 runs June 4 and 5 virtually via Zoom from 8:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with an in-person graduation on June 6 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at The Enterprise Center, 4548 Market St, Philadelphia. Cohort 2 takes place June 11 and 12 virtually via Zoom from 8:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m, with the in-person graduation held June 13, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at The Enterprise Center of New Jersey Business Opportunity Center, located at 60 Park Place, Newark, NJ.

Participants will learn the fundamentals of surety bonding, including how to prepare their businesses to qualify, what underwriters and bonding agents look for, and how to grow their capacity to pursue large-scale transportation infrastructure projects. The course features insight from SBA representatives, surety bond experts, and experienced contractors.

“Getting bonded is often the missing piece that keeps small businesses from winning construction transportation-related contracts,” said Tish Lewis, Project Director at the Mid-Atlantic SBTRC. “This program demystifies the bonding process and connects participants directly with experts who can help.”

Eligible applicants include construction, trade, and transportation-related businesses based in the Mid-Atlantic region with at least two years of business revenue history. Each cohort is limited to 20 participants. Applications are being reviewed on a rolling basis, and the deadline to apply is May 30, 2025.

For more information or to apply, visit the MA-SBTRC BEP Program Application HERE.

About The Enterprise Center – Mid-Atlantic SBTRC

The Mid-Atlantic Small Business Transportation Resource Center (MA SBTRC), powered by The Enterprise Center, helps small businesses access capital, build capacity, and compete for transportation-related government contracts. The MA SBTRC is part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization (OSDBU).

