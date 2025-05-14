Charles A. Bonner’s Tip of the Arrow—A Powerful Memoir on the Role of Young Activists in the Civil Rights Movement

Charles A. Bonner Tip of the Arrow

SELMA, AL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atticus Publishing proudly presents civil rights attorney and activist Charles A. Bonner presents his book, Tip of the Arrow: A Study in Leadership, an eye-opening account of the pivotal role young students played in the Selma Student Nonviolent Civil Rights Movement. Bonner, who himself was a sixteen-year-old foot soldier in the movement, sheds light on the unsung heroes whose courage and sacrifice led to the passage of the 1964 Civil Rights Act and the 1965 Voting Rights Act.In Tip of the Arrow, Bonner shares firsthand experiences and testimonies from high school students, aged 14 to 18, from R.B. Hudson High School in Selma, Alabama. These young activists led protest demonstrations, faced brutal conditions in jail cells, and endured inhumane treatment, all in the pursuit of freedom and justice. Bonner passionately argues that while history has credited figures like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Congressman John Lewis, and Jesse Jackson for spearheading the movement, it was the high school students who first took to the streets, faced arrest, and endured unspeakable hardships—thus becoming the true “tip of the arrow” that pierced the institution of racial segregation.Reflecting on a proud moment in 2016, when Speaker Paul Ryan awarded the Congressional Gold Medal to the foot soldiers of the movement, Bonner emphasizes the magnitude of their contributions to the nation’s progress. Tip of the Arrow is a testament to the resilience and unwavering determination of these young warriors who paved the way for future generations.His work has encompassed thousands of cases, many dealing with civil rights protections and safety issues. Bonner has also contributed numerous articles and speeches on civil rights and has been featured in the award-winning film Whose Body, Whose Rights?, which examines children’s rights. His previous book, The Bracelet, further demonstrates his dedication to storytelling that inspires social change.Tip of the Arrow delivers a powerful message: freedom is never freely given—it must be demanded. It is a must-read for young activists, historians, educators, and anyone passionate about civil rights. Bonner’s vivid storytelling not only honors the bravery of young foot soldiers but also serves as a guide for future generations in the ongoing fight for justice.Tip of the Arrow is available for purchase on Amazon . For more information, visit www.tipofthearrowbook.com and www.thebraceletnovel.com

Charles A. Bonner on The Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.