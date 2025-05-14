UW-GU Health Partnership Honors Founding Presidents Cauce and McCulloh

University of Washington President Ana Mari Cauce and Gonzaga University President Thayne McCulloh spent an afternoon together at the state-of-the-art medical education facility that anchors the UW-GU Health Partnership the two leaders created. Both presidents are retiring from their posts this summer, nearly 10 years after forming a unique collaboration they believe could be a model for other communities across the nation.

Scott Morris, retired CEO of Avista and original member of a Spokane collective of leaders who, 25 years ago, envisioned what a University District might do for the Lilac City, heralded Cauce and McCulloh as “servant leaders” who combined vision and trust to make the Health Partnership a reality.

“As business leaders in the year 2000, we came together and dreamed about changing the direction of Spokane by bringing Gonzaga, Whitworth, Community Colleges, Eastern Washington and Washington State together. But it was really hard to figure out how to get the University of Washington here,” said Morris.

He and a few others returned from a visit at the UW with a long to-do list, which they diligently set about completing.

“We were at a crossroads, and fortunately for us, these two servant leaders … had the comfort to sit in the chaos and understand that it’s part of the process,” Morris said.

Morris said they knew bringing together a private institution and a public institution would be challenging, but McCulloh and Cauce did the right thing to put aside the interests of their own universities and create something unique to address the needs of medical education in Eastern Washington.

Noting that the presidents each have a long list of accolades, “I’m going to count this as perhaps one of your greatest achievements,” Morris said.

For Cauce, joining in the conversation took place on her first day in office as interim president of the University of Washington. She flew to Spokane and met McCulloh, with whom she had an immediate connection.

“We have been very lucky to be able to be at the front of this,” said Cauce. “This was always a group effort. There were a number of people involved in this – legislators, students, community members, and particularly the community of Spokane that has really embraced this project so wholeheartedly.”

There also was, Cauce noted, some skepticism about the logistics of a private-public partnership.

“There is no question now that it’s worked, and it’s partly because we have a shared mission and values to promote health through education and through research and innovation in ways that really meet the challenges of people in the communities around Eastern Washington,” Cauce said.

She continued: “This is really different than a lot of other kinds of partnerships. We’re not just training students – although that is incredibly important – we’re also redefining what it means to deliver health care education. It requires us to break down barriers, and that’s good but hard. What’s special about the education our students get is it’s community based.”

“As we approach the 10th year of this partnership, I think it’s important to take a moment to celebrate the impact that the partnership has had and will continue to have,” said McCulloh. “For Gonzaga, this facility has allowed us a new home for human physiology and other growing programs in our School of Health Sciences, but it has also created research opportunities for undergrad and medical students through McKinstry Fellows and through our Summer Research Institute. Together with our colleagues at the University of Washington, we have made joint hires that allow us to do things we’ve never done before.”

McCulloh continued: “As we recognize that we’re in a time where higher education is facing some headwinds, the importance of this partnerships is even more vital , and we as institutions are going to continue to need to help the community understand how important it is to continue to invest in the health and welfare of all our citizens.”

During six media interviews with reporters earlier in the day, McCulloh and Cauce noticed that a specific theme had arisen in their joint conversations: Joy.

“Our students are happy to be close to a vibrant campus community. Our faculty has really enjoyed working together. It has truly been fun,” said Cauce.

Scott Morris, longtime Spokane business leader, and Kevin McName, a graduate of the first class of doctors at the UW-GU Health Partnership, spoke to attendees at a May 1 celebration.

A Doctor’s Praise

Kevin McNamee, a Spokane native and family physician serving rural Washington's Newport community, was a member of the inaugural class (2016) of medical students at the UW-GU Health Partnership, which at the time, met in an old facility that formerly housed a museum. The contrast to today’s four-story building on Spokane Falls Boulevard could not be greater.

“I would without a doubt not be where I am today or the position I am in today without the University of Washington – Gonzaga University Health Partnership,” McNamee said. “It was through the TRUST program – Targeted Rural Underserved Track – and a series of longitudinal experiences throughout the course of my medical school career that I was exposed to and developed an appreciation for the depth and breadth of full-spectrum rural primary care. It really crystallized for me that I don’t have to leave the region to make a difference in the lives and the health of people and communities in need.”

Turning to Cauce and McCulloh, McNamee added, “I am deeply indebted to you both. Thank you for bringing a truly world-class medical education to my hometown and for expanding access to the human right that is health care to a region that has a real need. On behalf of all students and alumni, thank you for building a path for us to pursue our dreams of careers in medicine.”