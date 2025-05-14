Attorney General Ford Joins Lawsuit Challenging Trump Administration’s Dismantling of AmeriCorps

Carson City, NV — Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford filed a lawsuit as part of a coalition of 23 attorneys general and two states challenging the Trump administration’s termination of AmeriCorps grants and the dismantling of the agency though an 85% reduction of its workforce. These actions would effectively end the agency’s ability to continue administering the programs, operations and funding that make its important work possible.

AmeriCorps is an independent federal agency tasked with engaging Americans in meaningful community-based service that directly address the country’s educational, public safety and environmental needs — every year, the agency provides opportunities for more than 200,000 Americans to serve their communities.

"This illegal action by the Trump administration has terminated AmeriCorps programs throughout Nevada, including educational programs for our children in Las Vegas, Reno and the rural areas of our state,” said AG Ford. “The Trump administration does not have the legal ability to dismantle this agency unilaterally. Congress has created AmeriCorps to give Americans the ability to help their communities during times of need, and the president cannot handwave away the decisions of Congress.”

AmeriCorps has terminated eight grant programs, which is over half of the grant programs the agency currently administers in Nevada. According to AmeriCorps’ own figures between February 2024 and February 2025, the agency invested over $10.1 million in Nevada. Over 1,800 volunteers worked at over 100 locations throughout Nevada, including schools and homeless shelters.

AmeriCorps support national and state community service programs by providing opportunities for Americans to serve communities and by awarding grants to local and national organizations and agencies which use funding to address critical community needs. These organizations and agencies use AmeriCorps funding to recruit, place and supervise AmeriCorps members nationwide. AmeriCorps members and volunteers have connected veterans to essential services; fought the opioid epidemic; helped older adults age with dignity; rebuilt communities after disasters; and improved the physical and mental well-being of millions of Americans.

In early February, the Trump administration issued an executive order directing every federal agency to plan to reduce the size of its workforce and prepare to initiate in large-scale reductions in force. Since then, AmeriCorps has placed at least 85% of its workforce on administrative leave immediately and notified employees that they would be terminated effective June 24, 2025.

On April 25, Nevada received notice from the federal government of termination of its AmeriCorps grant programs which support volunteer and service effort.

In the complaint, AG Ford and the coalition argue that by abruptly canceling critical grants and gutting AmeriCorps’ workforce, the Trump administration is effectively shuttering the national volunteer agency and ending states’ abilities to support AmeriCorps programs within their borders.

The coalition establishes that the Trump administration has acted unlawfully in its gutting of AmeriCorps, violating both the Administrative Procedures Act and the separation of powers under the U.S. Constitution. Congress has created AmeriCorps and the programs it administers, and the president cannot incapacitate the agency’s ability to administer appropriated grants or carry out statutorily assigned duties. Further, by dismantling AmeriCorps and its programs, which are creatures of Congress, the Trump administration has violated the Executive Branch’s obligation to take care that the law is faithfully executed.

In joining today’s lawsuit, AG Ford joins the attorneys general of Maryland, Delaware, California, Colorado, Arizona, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin and the District of Columbia, as well as the states of Kentucky and Pennsylvania.

