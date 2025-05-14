James Malinchak Interviews Laura Richards James Malinchak Interviews Laura Richards James Malinchak Interviews Laura Richards James Malinchak Interviews Laura Richards James Malinchak Interviews Laura Richards

James Malinchak Interviews Laura Richards: #1 Bestselling Author and International Podcaster

Healing after narcissistic abuse isn’t just about surviving—it’s about reclaiming your joy, your voice, and your future. You are not what happened to you. You are what you choose to become!” — Laura Richards

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- International speaker and star of ABC’s Secret Millionaire, James Malinchak, recently sat down with Laura Richards—#1 bestselling author, international podcaster, and courageous advocate for women’s empowerment—for an emotional and empowering interview on the healing journey after narcissistic abuse.In this soul-stirring conversation, Laura opened up about her 32-year marriage to a narcissist, her journey of rediscovery, and how she now helps women around the globe rebuild their self-worth and reclaim their voices. As host of the popular podcast That’s Where I’m At and author of Married To A “Nice” Guy, Getting Over Narcissistic Abuse, Laura brings raw honesty and heartfelt wisdom to every woman seeking hope and healing.Malinchak, one of the world’s most in-demand motivational speakers and featured in over 15,000 media outlets, praised Laura’s mission and message:“Laura Richards is a beacon of strength and truth. Her story is not just powerful—it’s transformational. This interview is going to change lives by giving voice to those who’ve felt silenced and hope to those who’ve felt stuck.”Laura’s message is clear: healing after narcissistic abuse isn’t just about surviving—it’s about reclaiming your joy, your voice, and your future. Through her podcast, live speaking engagements, and powerful storytelling, she reminds women they are not alone—and they are not what happened to them. They are what they choose to become.The interview dives deep into:How narcissistic abuse can be hidden behind the mask of a “nice” personThe subtle ways self-worth is eroded in toxic relationshipsHow to begin the process of healing, reclaiming identity, and stepping back into powerAnd why telling your truth is the first step toward freedomThis powerful interview is a must-watch for women navigating emotional recovery, survivors of narcissistic relationships, and anyone ready to rise from their past into a future filled with strength, joy, and self-love.To learn more about Laura Richards, visit: www.thatswhereimatpodcast.com About James MalinchakJames Malinchak is one of the most requested business and motivational speakers in the world. He has delivered over 3,000+ presentations and has been featured in 15,000+ media outlets. As the star of ABC’s Secret Millionaire, James has inspired audiences of 20 to 30,000+ with powerful stories and strategies that move people to action. He’s authored 30+ books and was twice named National “College Speaker of the Year.”

James Malinchak interviews Laura Richards

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.