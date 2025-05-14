South Springfield License Office Set to Close

The Missouri Department of Revenue (Department) is announcing the closure of the license office in South Springfield, Missouri. This office is located at 319 E Battlefield, Suite P, and will close on May 16, 2025 until further notice.

The Department encourages customers to visit one of the following nearby locations to receive assistance with their motor vehicle and driver licensing needs:

Glenstone License Office – 525A S Glenstone, Springfield, Mo (417) 831-2600

Springfield License Office – 149 Park Central Sq, Springfield, Mo (417) 869-5100

Republic License Office – 243 US HWY 60 West, Republic, Mo (417) 732-5358

For those who have applied for personalized plates, completed orders can be picked at the Glenstone location beginning Monday, May 19. A full list of license office locations and hours of operation can be found at: dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/.

The following online services are also available:

License Plate Renewal — The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew your license plates. If your county participates by sharing personal property tax information with the Department, you have an easy registration option. Check here to see if your county participates.

— The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew your license plates. If your county participates by sharing personal property tax information with the Department, you have an easy registration option. Check to see if your county participates. Renewal Requirements Inquiry — Go to our online system to obtain information regarding

registration renewal requirements.

— Go to our online system to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements. Get answers 24/7 with the help of the Department’s chatbot, DORA, a virtual assistant programmed to respond to common taxation, motor vehicle and driver licensing questions.

Customers may also renew vehicle and watercraft registrations by phone at (573) 751-1957, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

###