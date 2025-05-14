Elite Care Clinic Introduces EMFACE: A Revolutionary Non-Invasive Facial Rejuvenation Treatment

Dr. Daniela Gamboa, founder and medical director at Elite Care Clinic

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elite Care Clinic is proud to introduce EMFACE , a non-invasive facial rejuvenation treatment designed to lift and sculpt facial contours while helping to reduce the appearance of wrinkles. This advanced technology now features eye applicators to address one of the most common signs of aging: sagging around the eyes.Unlike traditional injectables or surgical procedures, EMFACE stimulates facial muscles using synchronized radiofrequency (RF) and high-intensity facial electromagnetic stimulation (HIFES™), with no downtime or needles required. The eye applicators enhance treatment precision in delicate under-eye areas, offering a new option for patients seeking comprehensive facial rejuvenation.According to data from BTL Aesthetics, the manufacturer of EMFACE, users experienced an average 30% increase in facial muscle tone and a 37% reduction in the appearance of wrinkles after a full treatment protocol.To celebrate the launch, Elite Care Clinic invites the community to a special in-clinic event on Thursday, May 16 at 5:00 PM. Guests will enjoy live demonstrations, treatment previews, expert consultations, and exclusive offers available only during the event.Cutting-Edge Skin Treatments Enhanced by AIIn addition to EMFACE, Elite Care Clinic also offers three advanced skin treatments developed by EXION , a technology that merges artificial intelligence with RF microneedling for exceptional precision and comfort:EXION Fractional RF – Combines RF energy and AI-enhanced microneedling to help improve skin texture, elasticity, and collagen density.EXION Clear RF – A powerful resurfacing treatment that targets uneven tone and texture, suitable for a wide range of skin types.EXION Face – Delivers targeted RF and ultrasound energy to lift, tighten, and refine facial contours with minimal discomfort.“We’re seeing superior results with less discomfort compared to earlier-generation technologies,” says Dr. Daniela Gamboa, founder and medical director at Elite Care Clinic. “The integration of AI in every EXION treatment allows us to personalize each session for optimal outcomes.”About Elite Care ClinicElite Care Clinic is a premier destination for personalized medical aesthetics and wellness services in Irving, TX. Combining state-of-the-art technologies with expert care, the clinic offers a range of treatments to help patients feel and look their best — including body contouring, hormone optimization, IV therapy, laser treatments, and more.To learn more about EMFACE or to RSVP for the May 16 event, please visit www.elitecare-clinic.com or contact 469-947-6020.

