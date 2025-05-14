N.C. Department of Revenue Experiences Delay in Print and Mail Service

Raleigh, N.C.

The North Carolina Department of Revenue confirmed on Monday, May 12, that printing partner, Professional Mail Services Inc., unexpectedly ceased operations and will not complete any further print and mail services for the agency. The department has been made aware that some notices and refund checks were not printed and mailed. NCDOR is in the process of identifying options to resume printing and mailing notices and refund checks as quickly as possible.

NCDOR is committed to serving our customers in the most efficient manner possible. We will continue to provide updates on the website as soon as we have additional information. For any other questions about your account, please contact Customer Service at 1-877-252-3052.