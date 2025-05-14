James Malinchak Interviews Shiraz Baboo James Malinchak Interviews Shiraz Baboo James Malinchak Interviews Shiraz Baboo James Malinchak Interviews Shiraz Baboo James Malinchak, CEO, James Malinchak Speaker & Top Business Coach

James Malinchak Interviews Shiraz Baboo, Reality Interventionist & International Speaker, on How to Rewrite Your Reality and Achieve True Freedom

Achieving huge success doesn’t have to feel like an overwhelming burden; it can feel like an adventure!” — Shiraz Baboo

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internationally acclaimed speaker and entrepreneur James Malinchak, star of ABC’s hit TV show Secret Millionaire, recently hosted a transformative interview with Shiraz Baboo —multi-award-winning author, international speaker, and one of the world’s leading Reality Interventionists. The riveting conversation focused on how individuals can break free from subconscious limitations, rewrite their personal reality, and finally step into a life of health, wealth, and fulfillment.As the creator of Energetic Magic and author of the global-impact book How to Rewrite Reality, Shiraz has helped thousands of individuals around the world break through internal blocks that keep them stuck in cycles of illness, poverty, and struggle. Known for his mastery in the area of “reality addiction,” Shiraz guides clients to uncover hidden patterns that sabotage success—empowering them to shift their energy and rewrite their story.During the interview, James Malinchak praised Shiraz’s profound ability to unlock transformation, stating:“Shiraz Baboo is a true game-changer. If you’ve ever felt stuck—whether it’s in your finances, health, or relationships—this interview is your wake-up call. Shiraz shows us that transformation isn’t only possible—it’s available right now.”Shiraz’s powerful message is rooted in the belief that achieving success doesn’t have to feel like an overwhelming burden—it can feel like an adventure. Through live energy-shifting sessions, workshops, and private coaching, Shiraz empowers people to stop unconsciously choosing struggle and instead align with ease, flow, and abundance.In this compelling dialogue, viewers will discover:Why most people are unknowingly addicted to their own problemsHow to shift energetic patterns that create repeated setbacksThe tools to rewrite reality and finally create the life you desireAnd why personal transformation is the foundation of all business growthThis interview is a must-watch for entrepreneurs, leaders, creatives, and anyone ready to shift from survival mode to creating a reality of possibility and prosperity.To learn more about Shiraz Baboo and his life-changing work, visit: www.energeticmagic.com James Malinchak is one of the most in-demand business and motivational speakers in the world. As the star of ABC’s Secret Millionaire and featured in over 15,000 media outlets, James has delivered more than 3,000 presentations globally. He has authored 30+ books, conducted thousands of business consultations, and was twice named National “College Speaker of the Year.” James is known for blending powerful business strategies with heartfelt, motivational stories that inspire real change.

