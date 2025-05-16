Stanton Optical is Making Eye Care Easy in Knoxville

Stanton Optical Knoxville Staff Celebrating Grand Opening Stanton Optical: We Make Eye Care Easy, Accessible, and Affordable for All Meet Stan the Penguin, Stanton Optical's Brand Ambassador – Discover Unbeatable Offers at Stanton Optical Knoxville Store Before They're Gone! With over 1,000 frames to choose from, Stanton Optical is the one-stop shop for all your eye care needs

Celebrating their 4th Store Opening with Same-Day Glasses and Exclusive Offers!

We’re excited to expand our footprint in Knoxville and continue providing the local community with high-quality, affordable eye care.” — Daniel Stanton - Founder and CEO

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stanton Optical, a leader in affordable and accessible eye care with over 300 locations nationwide, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Knoxville (Crown Pointe). Located at 6542 Clinton Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37912, this milestone marks the fourth Stanton Optical store in the Knoxville area and the seventh in the state of Tennessee.How Stanton Optical is Making Eye Care Easy?“We’re excited to expand our footprint in Knoxville and continue providing the local community with high-quality, affordable eye care,” said Daniel Stanton, founder and CEO of Stanton Optical. “This new location reinforces our commitment to modernizing the eye care experience for all." Accessibility to eye care services when you need it is what Stanton Optical is all about. We leverage technology and exceptional customer service to always put our customers’ needs first, everything from same-day eye exams to virtual try-on online.Our Spokes-birdIn 2021, Stanton Optical introduced Stan the Penguin as its spokes-bird, highlighting its commitment to adaptability and community within the dynamic eye care industry. Penguins, known for their 'cool’ appearance and strong family bonds, mirror Stanton Optical's dedication to providing exceptional eye care and building lasting customer relationships. The penguin, in essence, is also one of the most streamlined animals in the world, just like Stanton Optical works to make the process of getting prescription eyewear quick and easy.Consumer-Centric Services and Telehealth InnovationStanton Optical is a growing retail brand under Now Optics and partners with Physicians Eyecare Group to provide patients with affordable quality eye exams through patented telehealth technology. Affiliated eye doctors have conducted more than 4 million telehealth eye exams to-date, making healthy eyes more accessible and enabling doctors to see more patients, something no other optical retailer can offer.Stanton Optical sets itself apart by offering same-day appointments, welcoming walk-in eye exams, same-day glasses and offering the best value in eye care: Two Pairs of Glasses starting at $79 (including Anti-Glare lenses and a FREE Eye Exam).Stanton Optical’s new Knoxville store offers comprehensive services, including:-Same-day eye exams performed in partnership with eye doctors from Physicians Eyecare Group.-On-site optical lab, allowing for same-day single-vision glasses —crafted in as fast as 30 minutes.-We accept vision insurance, including FSA/HSA, VSP out-of-network, and special pricing for EyeMed, Medicaid, and military families.Hours of operation at the Knoxville location are:Monday – Friday: 9 AM – 7 PMSaturday: 9 AM – 6 PMStop by, walk in for an exam, and leave with glasses the same day.For more information or to book an appointment , visit stantonoptical.com or call (865) 489-4099.About Now Optics:Now Optics is the largest founder-led private optical retailer in America. Established in 2006 to deliver on its mission of Making Eye Care Easy, Now Optics is changing the way we buy eyewear and is at the forefront of modernizing the eye care experience for all. Its top retail brand, Stanton Optical, merges technology and expert eye care through an omnichannel offering with locations across 32 states and growing. Dedicated to providing affordable and convenient eye health and eyewear choices, Now Optics makes clear vision accessible in even the most remote locations. Learn more at www.nowoptics.com

