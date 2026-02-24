Epson supports AI and data-center platforms to scale bandwidth without paying penalty in power, noise or design rigidity

Gen 3 Oscillator with Wide-Amplitude Low-Voltage Differential Signaling Madura Fontaine, EPSON Headshot Epson Logo

Intro of Gen 3 Oscillator with Wide-Amplitude Low-Voltage Differential Signaling for Superior Power and Noise Performance

WA-LVDS gives designers the flexibility to optimize power and noise simultaneously, rather than being forced to trade one for the other” — Madura Fontaine, Product Marketing Manager

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Epson , a leading global supplier of high-performance components including quartz crystal-based inertial sensors and semiconductors, today announced its Gen 3 oscillator featuring Wide-Amplitude LVDS (WA-LVDS), a new differential clock output designed to deliver superior power efficiency, low phase noise, and output flexibility for modern high-speed digital systems. As data traffic continues to surge across 5G infrastructure, cloud networking, and next-generation communication systems, clock performance has become a critical and often a limiting factor in system design. In networking, communications, and high-performance computing applications, designers have traditionally relied on general-purpose differential clock standards such as LVDS, LV-PECL, and HCSL. However, as ASIC and SoC clock receivers become increasingly customized, these fixed-amplitude standards no longer provide an optimal balance between power consumption, noise performance, and signal integrity.Built for next-generation ASICs and SoCs where clock noise, power, and flexibility now define system performance, Epson’s WA-LVDS addresses this challenge by enabling designers to select output amplitudes that match their specific receiver requirements, reducing unnecessary power draw while maintaining exceptionally low jitter and strong noise immunity. “As data rates increase, clock design becomes a system-level performance decision, not just a component choice,” said Madura Fontaine, Product Marketing Manager at Epson America Inc. “WA-LVDS gives designers the flexibility to optimize power and noise simultaneously, rather than being forced to trade one for the other. By giving ASIC and SoC designers finer control over clock amplitude, noise, and power consumption, WA-LVDS helps cloud networking systems push higher bandwidth per rack while preserving signal integrity and improving energy efficiency at scale.”Designed for Low Noise, Low Power, and High FlexibilityWA-LVDS was developed to meet the needs of next-generation networking and communication systems that demand higher reference clock frequencies without compromising noise performance. Compared with conventional LVDS outputs, WA-LVDS offers improved power supply noise rejection (PSNR), helping maintain clean clock signals even in electrically noisy environments.The Gen 3 oscillator targets ultra-low phase jitter across key networking frequencies, including:• 156.25 MHz: 24 fs (typ.)• 312.5 MHz: 15 fs (typ.)• 625 MHz: 13 fs (typ.)Available in compact 2.0 × 1.6 mm and 2.5 × 2.0 mm packages, the device supports space-constrained designs while delivering performance typically associated with larger, higher-power solutions.Supporting Higher Data Rates Without PLL NoiseAt DesignCon 2026 , Epson will also demonstrate the exceptionally low noise performance of its Gen 2.5 crystal oscillator operating at 625 MHz, a frequency increasingly required as data rates continue to climb. Unlike many high-frequency oscillators that rely on PLLs, which can introduce additional phase noise, Epson’s approach operates at 625 MHz in fundamental mode, achieving 13 fs typical phase jitter. This architecture highlights Epson’s roadmap toward Gen 3 devices capable of supporting higher data rates with cleaner reference clocks, an increasingly important requirement for advanced networking, data center, and communications designs.AvailabilityEpson’s Gen 3 oscillator with WA-LVDS is sampling now in limited frequencies through direct engagement with Epson. Mass production is planned for Q4 2026.Epson will showcase its timing solutions portfolio, including WA-LVDS technology, at DesignCon 2026 in Santa Clara, California. Feb 24-26, 2026.Booth #1239. For more information, visit www.epsondevice.com About Epson Microdevices - Precision. Performance. Proven.Epson Microdevices is a leading global supplier of high-performance components, including semiconductors and quartz crystal-based inertial sensors and timing devices such as crystal units and oscillators. Epson Microdevices integrates Japanese manufacturing excellence with marketing, sales, and engineering expertise to deliver world-class products and services. A pioneer in the crystal device market since the 1960s, Epson’s in-house production of raw quartz and semiconductors drives innovation in quality, power savings, miniaturization, and performance. For more information, visit https://epson.com/microdevices About EpsonEpson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson’s goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson’s regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), X (x.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).For more information and media contact: newsroom@ea.epson.com# # #EPSON is a registered trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2026 Epson America, Inc.

