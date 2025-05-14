Attorney General Ken Paxton has reached an agreed final judgment with the Travis County Commissioners Court, ensuring that they will comply with the Texas Open Meetings Act and other government transparency laws.

“Government cannot be transparent if its elected leaders secretly vote on important matters that are required by Texas law to be discussed in an open meeting,” said Attorney General Paxton. “This judgment requires the Travis County Commissioners Court to abide by all government transparency laws.”

In September 2024, Attorney General Paxton sued the Travis County Commissioners Court for violating the Texas Open Meetings Act to secretly discuss a measure to allocate public money for security enhancements for the personal residence of Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza. Without providing proper notice or allowing the public to witness the discussion, the Travis County Commissioners Court entered an executive session to discuss “security issues” on March 19, 2024. Immediately afterward, they voted to direct $115,000 from the general fund to the District Attorney’s Office to pay for security at the house of Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza. The public was deprived of the opportunity to comment on the proposal.

After Attorney General Paxton sued, the Travis County Commissioners Court reconsidered the same topic but gave adequate notice of the matters to be discussed in accordance with their legal obligations under Texas law. Now, the Commissions have voluntarily agreed to comply with the Texas Open Meetings Act and other relevant laws to ensure that the public have the full ability to participate in their local government.

To read the agreed final judgment, click here.