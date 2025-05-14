Press Releases

05/14/2025

CONNECTICUT SECURES TEMPORARY CUSTODY OF FIFTEEN NEGLECTED HORSES FROM VACANT LAND IN LEBANON

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong and Department of Agriculture Commissioner Bryan Hurlburt announced today that the state has filed an action for permanent custody of fifteen neglected horses seized from Stirrup Fun Stables Rescue in Lebanon.

The petition was filed on Monday in Hartford Superior Court, and names Stirrup Fun Stables owner Jeanna Prink and employee and horse owner Ashley Sackschewsky as defendants. The court granted temporary custody to the state on Monday pending a hearing while the case continues. The state is seeking permanent custody as well as costs for the care of the animals.

Prink operated the stables as a horse rescue farm, as well as a business offering trail rides and lessons. In May 2024, two rescue horses wandered from the property and were trapped in mud, requiring 50 volunteers over a span of five hours to save them.

In September 2024, the Department of Agriculture received a complaint of underfed horses in poor condition, lacking adequate shelter and clean water, and being ridden while suffering debilitating medical conditions. After visiting the property, Connecticut State Animal Control officers found 34 horses lacking adequate shelter and water. The State requested veterinarian care, and that the horses not be ridden until cleared. The State also had the horses examined by Tufts Veterinary Field Service that found eight horses not fit for riding and 18 horses required restrictions. The state also determined there was insufficient shelter to support the horses leaving them exposed to the elements.

The State continued to receive complaints that the horses that were restricted and in poor condition were continuing to be ridden, were not provided adequate shelter, and were not fed consistently. On January 30, 2025, the Department of Agriculture issued a cease-and-desist order requiring defendants to cease riding the unfit horses, and cease all riding lessons, horse shows, trail rides and other activities, and to immediately address all food, water, shelter and veterinary care needs. The cease and desist order resulted in a consent order issued by the Department of Agriculture requiring Prink to provide adequate care and continue to keep the Department informed about their condition and location.

On May 7, the Department of Agriculture learned that a number of the horses had been relocated, without notice to the Department, to 744 Trumbull Highway in Lebanon, a 50-acre plot of undeveloped land. The state found 15 horses there, with no infrastructure to support the care or feeding of horses and no shelter. The open pasture field was surrounded by thick woods with brambles and prickers. There was a small pond at one end of the property filled with algae, plants, and bugs, making it unclean to drink. The State believes the horses were left in this open field for days, completely exposed to the elements, including significant periods of torrential rain. The property had no paddock or significant fencing to contain the horses from running onto roads or nearby properties.

Believing the horses to be at risk of imminent harm, the State took custody of the 15 horses found at the property. The horses are currently being cared for at the Department of Agriculture’s Second Chance Large Animal Rehabilitation Facility in Niantic.

“These horses were neglected and left to fend for themselves in an empty field with zero shelter during torrential rains. This is completely unacceptable. The state gave the owners every chance to do the right thing by these horses, but we were ultimately left with no choice but to seek state custody,” said Attorney General Tong.

“The continued support of Attorney General Tong and his team in animal welfare matters is greatly appreciated,” said Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt. “I commend our animal control unit for their ongoing outreach to educate owners on proper animal husbandry and intervention when necessary to protect the health and safety of the animals.”

If you suspect animal cruelty or neglect, reports can be made directly to the local animal control department or contact the Department of Agriculture at 860-713-2506 or AGR.AnimalControl@ct.gov.

Assistant Attorney General Daniel Salton and Deputy Associate Attorney General Matthew Levine, Head of the Environment Section, assisted the Attorney General in this matter.

