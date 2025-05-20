Meetline Launches New Dating App for Public Transport Users

Meetline is the first global dating app for public transports Logo Meetline Hobbymojis let you personalize your profile and highlight your interests.

Meetline announces the launch of its dating app designed to connect public transport users through shared routes and common interests.

We wanted to create an app that fits into people’s daily lives, bringing back the spontaneity of real-life encounters. Meetline isn’t just a dating app - it’s a social catalyst.” — Maxime Segal, CEO & Co-founder

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meetline, a new dating and social networking app, is now available for iOS and Android.

Designed specifically for public transport users, Meetline uses route-based matching to connect individuals during their daily commutes. The platform aims to facilitate new connections — whether for dating, friendship, or networking — through shared journeys and mutual interests.

A New Approach to Social Connections

Unlike traditional dating apps, Meetline connects users based on overlapping transit routes and compatible interests. The algorithm analyzes journey data to identify people with similar routines, increasing the likelihood of spontaneous, real-world interactions.

Key features include:

- Route-based matching: Users can discover others who travel similar routes on buses, subways, trains, and trams.

- Privacy and data protection: Meetline prioritizes user safety, converting route information into a compatibility score to create connections without revealing exact travel details.

- “Guardian Angel” mode: A safety-oriented feature that helps users find trusted companions for nighttime commutes.

- Hobbymojis: Users can showcase their hobbies through emojis, helping to spark natural conversations.

- Text and voice chat: Communication tools allow users to connect before deciding to meet in person.

Global Availability

The app is now available in over 1,200 cities across 70 countries, integrating with more than 7,000 public transport networks.

Availability

Meetline is available for download on the App Store and Google Play. A premium tier is offered for users seeking additional features and customization options.

Meetline - Social Network Ad

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.