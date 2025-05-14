Atticus Publishing proudly present, 'Haunting of Emery Estate' by Rob Gutro and Monique Toosoon

Unveiling Shadows: A Paranormal Journey into the Emery Estate's Ghostly Realm

WEYMOUTH, MA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The joint work of paranormal investigator Rob Gutro along with entertainment professional and ghost hunter Monique Toosoon introduces their frightening book named " Haunting of Emery Estate ." The historical Emery Estate in Weymouth, Massachusetts is vividly documented through a five-hour paranormal study which reveals the stories of three different spirits who haunt this site.The book describes encounters with spirits that include a pure-spirited youthful figure and a spirit linked to household items along with a ghost who brought darkness from their earthly existence to provide insight into the explanations behind their death. The expert investigators use their skills to communicate with spirits which leads to confirming their identities until they reach a disturbing conclusion about the dark aspects of the paranormal world.The narrative contains the paranormal expertise of Rob Gutro whose scientific skill helps people understand how energy explains such phenomena. His ability to sketch ghosts and his well-developed insights strengthen the haunting tales by offering deep understanding to readers.With twenty years of experience combining paranormal activities and entertainment together Monique Toosoon professes as New Hampshire’s “Ghostess with the Mostest” throughout the investigation. The book delivers an intense portrayal of her influential personality and imaginative ghost-hunting techniques.The story of "Haunting of Emery Estate" demonstrates more than ghost sightings because it depicts how the past converges with present events in mysterious ways in the afterlife. The supernatural-themed writing addresses all mysteries concerning life after death and appeals to audiences who love paranormal stories.The book can be acquired through www.robgutro.com and www.moniquetoosoon.com together with major book retail locations.About the Authors: The accomplished medium Rob Gutro comes from a scientific background as he investigates paranormal phenomena while also performing mediumship for both animals and humans. His trilogy of books consists of "Pets and the Afterlife" and two other works: "Ghosts on Vacation" and "Ghosts vs. Spirits."Any discussion about the paranormal and drag worlds must include the well-known figure of Monique Toosoon. Fans have recognized her entertainment skills by naming her Best Local Entertainer four times in a row; she also hosts the successful Ghost and Glitter Vodcast.

Robert Gutro on The Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.