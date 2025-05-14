Websnoogie Unveils New À La Carte Web Services for Small Businesses

Websnoogie does web design, web hosting, and SEO in Omaha, Nebraska. Websnoogie is an enterprise web hosting and web design company. Web do local SEO for $140/mo.

Websnoogie launches new à la carte web services, letting small businesses choose only what they need without costly bundles. Individual options start at $25.

We kept hearing the same thing in conversations with local business owners,” — Rod Atwood, CEO, Websnoogie, LLC

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The bundled package approach just isn't working for most local businesses. That's the insight that led Omaha-based Websnoogie to create something entirely new in the web services industry.Launching this week, Websnoogie's new Individual Web Services program lets business owners pick specific digital services without committing to comprehensive packages. This fresh approach addresses a longstanding frustration among small business owners who previously had few options between all-or-nothing service bundles."We kept hearing the same thing in conversations with local business owners," explains Rod Atwood, who founded Websnoogie back in 2015. "A restaurant just needed help with Facebook. A plumber only wanted better Google visibility. A boutique just needed blog posts. The traditional bundled packages these businesses were being sold simply didn't match their actual needs."This new service model arrives at a time when many small businesses are carefully evaluating every expense. The ability to select only necessary services represents a significant shift from industry norms.Among the newly available individual services: Blog Content: $25 per post - Professional articles tailored to each specific business and industry.• Facebook Management: $50 monthly - A newly developed service providing three weekly posts with custom graphics and strategic timing.• Business Videos: $35 each - A new offering featuring simple yet effective videos for websites and social platforms.• Directory Listings: $70 monthly - This new service ensures business information appears correctly across more than 60 online platforms.• Website Transfers: $149 (free with hosting) - A newly streamlined process for businesses wanting to change web providers. Local Search Optimization : $140 monthly - A completely redesigned SEO service focused exclusively on Google visibility.• WordPress Setup: $49 (free with hosting) - Professional configuration now available as a standalone service.• Email Marketing: Custom pricing - A newly refined system reaching targeted potential customers.Each of these newly unbundled services comes without minimum commitments. For the first time, businesses can select services based on genuine needs rather than predetermined packages."The traditional way of selling web services just wasn't making sense anymore," Atwood notes. "Small business owners are practical. They don't want technical jargon or unnecessary services. With our new approach, they can now invest precisely where they need help the most."The timing of this new service model corresponds with increasing cost consciousness among small businesses. With the flexibility to select only essential services, local business owners can now allocate marketing budgets more efficiently than ever before."What makes this new service approach different is the complete elimination of bundled requirements," explains Sarah Jennings, who heads Websnoogie's newly formed individual services division. "Many competitors claim flexibility but still require minimum spending thresholds. Our new services truly stand alone."Early adoption of these new services suggests the approach is resonating. Local accounting firm Harrison & Partners became one of the first businesses to try the individual services during a soft launch phase."We only needed help with Google visibility and occasional blog content," shares Tom Harrison, managing partner. "With Websnoogie's new individual services model, we're getting exactly what we need without paying for extras. It's refreshingly straightforward."While this new unbundled approach limits cross-selling opportunities that many web companies depend on, Websnoogie believes word-of-mouth referrals from satisfied clients will drive growth."Small business owners talk to each other constantly," Atwood observes. "When someone discovers a service that delivers real value without unnecessary extras, they spread the word. We're counting on the quality of these new services to speak for themselves."These new individual services are available immediately. Business owners interested in learning more about this new approach can visit www.websnoogie.com/order-individual-web-services/ or call the Websnoogie office for a consultation about which of these new services might best address their specific needs.About WebsnoogieBased in Omaha, Websnoogie has provided web design and local SEO services since 2015, serving over 300 local businesses throughout Nebraska and Iowa. The company focuses on clear communication, fair pricing, and practical solutions without unnecessary complications. This new individual services program reflects the company's continuing commitment to adapting as client needs evolve.

Websnoogie Wins The Best of Omaha B2B Award for Web Hosting in 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.